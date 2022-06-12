Augusta's Four-Game Winning Streaks Ends

June 12, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







COLUMBIA, SC: The series finale between the Augusta GreenJackets (31-26) and Columbia Fireflies (15-42) was a competitive battle but the GreenJackets fell just short as the Fireflies scored four unanswered runs to take Sunday's contest 5-4.

After a scoreless first two innings, Augusta broke the tie with an RBI double by Brian Klein after an 11-pitch at-bat to score Connor Blair and make it 1-0 GreenJackets. Caleb Durbin continued his run of timely hitting by producing another RBI on a single to bring in Klein from second base and up the lead to 2-0.

The Fireflies would strike back in the next half-inning with the use of the longball as River Town knocked a solo home run over the right-field wall to cut the Augusta lead in half at 2-1.

In the fifth, the GreenJackets put two more runs on the board on a clutch, two-out single by Geraldo Quintero that plated home Brian Klein and Caleb Durbin to give Augusta their largest lead at 4-1.

That lead would be trimmed back down to one in the ensuing half-inning as Carter Jensen belted his second homer of the week to score two runs and make it a 4-3 game.

That score would remain in place all the way up until the eighth when the Fireflies tied the game on an RBI double by Erick Peña to even the game at four apiece. Rolddy Muñoz was able to escape further trouble and get the game to ninth tied,

After the GreenJackets went down in order in their half of the ninth, the Fireflies had a two-out base runner in Daniel Vazquez at first for Carter Jensen who dropped a single into right field but a slight misplay by Brandol Mezquita opened the door for Vazquez to score and he would slide in before the relay throw reached home as the Fireflies walked-off Augusta to take Sunday's finale 5-4.

Delvin Capellan (1-2) was the winning pitcher for Columbia with Rolddy Muñoz (0-3) taking the defeat for the GreenJackets.

Brian Klein led the top offensive performers for Augusta on Sunday with a 2/4 day at the plate, coming around to score both times he reached while also picking up an RBI in the third. Caleb Durbin collected an RBI for the fourth-straight game as he continues to pace the team with 35 runners driven in this season. Geraldo Quintero finished with his 16th multi-hit game of the season in addition to his two-run single in the fifth.

The GreenJackets return home to SRP Park to face the Charleston RiverDogs starting on Tuesday as the first pitch of the opening matchup is at 7:05 pm.

The sixth homestand of the year for the GreenJackets at SRP Park begins on Tuesday, June 14 as Augusta plays host to the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays). The week begins with $2 TWOSday and a SweetWater Collectors Cup Night where fans can enjoy SweetWater Drafts with the Collectors Cup for $6! Enjoy a Wednesday matinee with a 12:05 pm first pitch for a Business Person's special/Camp Day at the ballpark! It's a special Thirsty Thursday at SRP Park with Zachh Pickens coming to SRP Park for College Night where fans can meet the defensive tackle on the University of South Carolina football team! Friday is another Braves BuzzFest along with Faith and Family Night. Enjoy live music from Tom Reed on Saturday from 4:30-5:30 as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series before Pimento Cheese Night as the GreenJackets will wear specialty Augusta Pimento Cheese Jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game! The week concludes with father's day at the ballpark along with a Bucket Hat giveaway sponsored by Cintas for the first 1,00 fans!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.