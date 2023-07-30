Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.30 vs Carolina

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* LHP Hunter Patteson has been placed on the 7-day injured list retroactive to July 28 * RHP Elvis Novas has been added to the Columbia Fireflies active roster

Novas will wear jersey #29.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

Columbia closes out their series with the Carolina Mudcats today at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-5, 6.14 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Aidan Maldonado (1-5, 5.45 ERA).

Today is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. There will be a player autograph session before the game and after the game, kids can run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge. It's also Teacher Appreciation night. We'll be honoring local Midlands teachers during the game.

RAMSEY INCHES CLOSER TO HISTORY IN LOSS: The Fireflies started off on the right foot, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but couldn't close things out, falling 3-2 to the Carolina Mudcats Saturday night at Segra Park. The Mudcats scored a pair in the sixth inning off reliever Mack Anglin. After walking the first batter he faced, Luke Adams doubled and then Gregory Barrios got a two RBI single to knot it back up. In the eighth, it was Barrios who came through again. He reached on an error from third baseman Austin Charles that allowed Luke Adams to motor around from third, giving the Mudcats a 3-2 lead.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Oscar Rayo continued his role through the pitching utility role Friday. Rayo spun a season-high 5.2 innings while punching out a career-best eight batters to allow the Fireflies to get through the game after a rough start. The southpaw has a 1.61 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

ROLLING RAMSEY: Ryan Ramsey came out and had another phenomenal game Saturday vs Carolina. The southpaw worked 5.1 scoreless innings with six punchouts while allowing only a pair of hits and a walk. Ramsey has not allowed a run since the third inning of his first start of the season back on April 15 at Charleston. Since then, he has spun 25.1-consecutive innings without allowing a run. The mark is the third-longest streak in Fireflies history without allowing a run. It trails Adonis Uceta who went 29.1 innings from May 11-July 22, 2017 and Matt Blackham who worked 26.2 frames from July 4-September 1, 2017.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 20, McKeehan now has 11 saves, which leaves him tied with Allan Winans (2019) and Adonis Uceta (2017) for the second-most saves in franchise history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. After twirling 1.1 innings last night, the southpaw has a 1.13 ERA this season. He also leads the club with seven wins this year.

SCORING POSITION NOT SCORING: After an 1-5 outing with runners in scoring position last night, the Fireflies are 13-105 (.124) with runners threatening since the All-Star Break. The run has dragged the Fireflies to a .201 average with RISP this season, the worst mark in the Carolina League. The next-worst team is Augusta, who is hitting .231. Kannapolis has the top marks in the circuit, hitting .267.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: Last night when Mack Anglin gave up the lead in the sixth against the Carolina Mudcats, the Fireflies blew their first save opportunity since June 20. Before that, The Fireflies were 3/3 in save opportunites against the Pelicans with two saves of more than two innings pitched for Ben Sears. Columbia's bullpen had converted each of its last 11 save opportunities dating back to June 10. .

OUCH TOWN, POPULATION US, BRO: The Fireflies have been outscored 37-15 over in their first four games against the Carolina Mudcats. The Fireflies have allowed 10 or more runs seven times this year, including twice this series. The staff has a 7.00 ERA this week, which is their worst mark in a single series this season.

