Paez Deals, Feliz Shines in Red Sox Win

July 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - Jedixson Paez struck like the lightning over the centerfield wall as the Salem Sox took game six of the series over the Hillcats, 7-2.

The Salem Red Sox (45-47, 15-14) started off hot for the second night in a row scoring in the first inning when Jhostynxon Garcia laced a double making his way to third before scoring on a wild pitch.

The Sox would add more in the second with a two-RBI double from Albert Feliz who later scored himself on an RBI single from Juan Montero that extended the lead to 4-0. A base hit that extended Montero's active hitting streak to six consecutive games.

The Lynchburg Hillcats (45-49, 14-15) meanwhile struggled to get anything going offensively due to the sheer dominance from Salem's starter Jedixson Paez (W, 3-4). Paez dealt six innings only allowing a single base hit, carrying a no-hitter into the fourth. He also struck out five, without allowing a walk in a statistical quality start.

For Lynchburg, the starter wasn't so lucky. Adam Tulloch (L, 3-4) also dealt six innings but allowed seven hits, allowing six runs with a run each scoring for the Sox in the fifth and sixth innings.

One of those runs came in the sixth when Albert Feliz launched a 428-foot solo shot to dead center field. Feliz earned player of the night honors with a 2-for-4 performance with a double, home run, and three RBI.

The Hillcats would finally strike back themselves in the seventh against Red Sox reliever Cody Scroggins in the fourth appearance of his rehab assignment stint in Salem. Wuilfredo Antunez singled to lead off the inning amid a two-hit night before Jose Devers launched his second homer of the series over the left field wall to cut into the Salem lead and make the score 6-2.

Salem would add another run in the seventh when with Garcia on second Alexis Hernandez grounded a ball to third, but the play was gaffed when first baseman Wilmer Hernandez missed the catch allowing Garcia to score, bringing the game to its eventual final score.

In the ninth, Salem manager Liam Carroll made the move to the bullpen debuting reliever Royman Blanco to the Single-A level after spending four seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

The win for Salem keeps it in second place in the Carolina League behind the Carolina Mudcats by three and a half games.

The Red Sox and Hillcats are now tied in the series three games apiece and will play a deciding game seven on Sunday afternoon from Salem Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. You can still buy tickets to Sunday's game at milb.com/salem/tickets

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 6:08 p.m.

Time of Game: 2:02

