Kannapolis Outlasts Delmarva for Fifth Consecutive Victory at Home Sunday

July 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (51-44) only tallied six hits in Sunday's series finale but used a five-spot of walks to get the upper hand and win, 2-1, over the Delmarva Shorebirds (40-54) Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the victory, the Ballers now are winners of six of their last seven, including five consecutive against the Shorebirds. Delmarva drops to five games below .500 in the second half, muddled in the bottom of the Carolina League North Division.

RHP Mason Adams struck out four in his five innings of work, allowing one walk with one run and four hits along the way. LHP Ben Beutel (W, 3-0) earned his third win out of the bullpen in relief, tossing two shutout innings and striking out a pair of Shorebirds.

Erison Placencia and Delmarva got on the board first in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single. The base knock scored Adam Crampton to thrust the Shorebirds ahead, 1-0, after four and a half.

The Ballers quickly answered in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single of their own from Mario Camilletti. The soft fly ball into left field came after a check swing appeal questioned by Delmarva that was ultimately decided to be a called ball, allowing another pitch in the at-bat that the Kannapolis infielder capitalized on to knot the game at, 1-1.

Kannapolis battled against hard-throwing right-hander RHP Alejandro Mendez (L, 2-1) in the sixth inning, but the home side got the upper hand with a trio of walks and a hit-by-pitch. Drake Logan's free pass obtained with the bases-loaded ended up as the pinnacle of success for the Ballers in the game with a, 2-1, lead.

RHP Billy Seidl entered the game in the ninth inning and shut down Delmarva for his 11th save of the season, sitting down Stiven Acevedo with the tying run on base to seal the win for Kannapolis.

The Cannon Ballers will take a well-deserved day off on Monday before regrouping and taking one of the most important and highly anticipated trips of 2023 next week. Kannapolis will make their first trip as the Cannon Ballers to Charleston to play six games against the division-leading RiverDogs, Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, August 1-6. The Ballers are back home August 8-20 for back-to-back weeks against the Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and the Carolina Mudcats, Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fans can purchase tickets for any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.