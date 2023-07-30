Veliz's Career-Start Leads the Way to 3-1 Win

July 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Mauricio Veliz

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Mauricio Veliz(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - Pitching was the name of the game as the Fireflies used a three-run first to cruise to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats Sunday at Segra Park.

Mauricio Veliz (W, 2-5) put together his best outing of the season Sunday. The righty spun seven innings, striking out four and allowing only one run. He tied Ben Kudrna, David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato for a Fireflies single game-best seven innings of work in the best outing of his career.

After that, the bullpen was lights out. Chase Wallace spun a 1-2-3 eighth to earn his first hold of the year and Chazz Martinez (S, 2) slammed the door with a two strikeout ninth to earn his third-career save, the second of the season for him.

Columbia hung a three-spot on a Carolina in the first inning Sunday, exceeding their runs for any of the last three games. It was a team effort in the first. Jean Ramirez led the frame off with a two bagger and advanced to third on an Omar Hernandez flair single. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez drove home two with a double. Rodriguez later scored on another bloop single, this time from Dionmy Salon to give Columbia a 3-0 lead after the end of the first.

In the top of the third, Reidy Mercado hustled around the basepaths, reaching on an infield single to second to lead-off the frame. Stealing second, advancing to third on a flyout and scoring on a sacrifice fly from Tayden Hall to cut Columbia's lead to 3-1.

The Fireflies will visit the Augusta GreenJackets for a 7:05 pm showcase at SRP Park Tuesday following the off day. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home for a 12-game homestand vs the Charleston RiverDogs and Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 8-20 at Segra Park. Join us for Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night August 12, a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead night August 18 and Faith & Family Night August 19. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.