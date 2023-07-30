Pelicans Fall 12-2 to Nationals

After scoring 42 runs in the first four games of the series, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were held to just two in a 12-2 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday night. Their first loss in a week dropped the Birds to 55-39 and 16-13 in the second half. Fredericksburg improved to 41-50 and 11-17 in the second half.

Myrtle Beach still collected eight hits in the loss with Miguel Pabon (3-4, 2B) leading the team and Parker Chavers (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) providing the only runs on a two-run homer in the fourth. Myrtle Beach went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Starter Drew Gray (0-2) sacrificed four runs, all earned in his 2 1/3 innings of work off five hits and three walks. Angel Hernandez followed with one earned run in the middle innings and Yovanny Cabrera gave up five earned runs through 1 2/3 innings, including the majority of a seven-run bottom of the eighth.

The Nationals tallied 12 hits and were led by Maxwell Romero Jr. (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI) and Armando Cruz (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB) who each knocked in three runs. Five players collected multiple hits in the Nationals' first win of the week.

Luke Young (2-4) earned the win with two earned runs off the home run in his five innings. Young gave up six hits and walked two with four strikeouts. Matt Merrill earned the save with two shutout innings and four strikeouts to close it out.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m.

