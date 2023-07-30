Carolina Drops Final Game of Series 3-1 in Columbia

Columbia, S.C - Will Childers went six innings allowing only one hit, and Tayden Hall brought in the only run of the game in the third as Carolina fell to Columbia in the final game of the series 3-1.

Carolina (18-11, 51-41) fell behind in an early 3-0 deficit in the first inning. Columbia (14-16, 48-47) got off to a hot start in game six of the series behind an RBI double and single to put them up three after one.

Aidan Maldonado (L, 1-6) struggled in his return from the injury list giving up five hits, three runs, and a walk in one inning pitched. Maldonado did get out of the inning, striking out the last two batters he faced and finishing the day with three strikeouts.

Will Childers went six innings in relief for the Mudcats. Childers allowed no runs and only one hit while adding seven strikeouts. Jeison Pena went the final inning for the Mudcats giving up no hits and striking out one.

The Mudcats struggled to find offense with their lone run coming in the third off a Tayden Hall sacrifice fly. Besides the one run Carolina could not find consistency, only managing five hits throughout the game. Carolina also went 0-2 with runners in scoring position failing to capitalize on the chances they did have.

Mauricio Veliz (W, 2-5) started on the mound for the Fireflies and pitched seven innings. Veliz allowed only five hits, one run, and added four strikeouts in the win. Chazz Martinez picked up the save for the Fireflies pitching the final inning while giving up no hits and striking out the final two batters.

Despite the loss, Carolina won the series 5-1 and still holds first place in the Carolina League North. Carolina does not play Monday but returns to action Tuesday in Fayetteville with the first game of a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m.

