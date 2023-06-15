Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.15 at Fayetteville

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* LHP Frank Mozzicato has been activated from the 7-day IL and placed on active roster.

There are no corresponding moves.

Mozzicato will wear jersey #18.

There are now 29 players on the active roster.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Stadium at 7:05 pm. LHP Frank Mozzicato (1-3, 2.14 ERA) makes his return to the mound tonight for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with LHP Trey Dombroski (1-5, 4.10 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 20 and they'll stay home through July 3 as the Fireflies battle the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Augusta GreenJackets. The homestand will house our Negro League Celebration Weekend where we'll have a special appearance from Larry Doby Jr. amongst others and will conclude with our Independence Day Celebration with a massive fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

BULLPEN FALTERS IN 7-2 LOSS TO WOODPECKERS: The Fireflies bullpen allowed five runs in the sixth and seventh innings as Columbia fell 7-2 to the Woodpeckers Wednesday night at Segra Stadium. The Fireflies bullpen struggled in Wednesday's game. Eduardo Herrera (L, 4-1) allowed a pair of runs to score in the sixth inning and then faced four batters in the seventh, all of whom reached base before he turned the ball over to Nicholas Regalado. Regalado allowed two of the three inherited runners to score, but fanned four hitters over two innings as he continued to look strong on the hill. By the end of the seventh, Columbia trailed 7-2 and the bats were unable to rally a second time. The Woodpeckers made a mistake in the fifth, and Columbia used the break to their advantage. After Nic Swanson struck out the first two hitters of the inning, he struck out Dionmy Salon, but Salon reached first safely on a dropped third strike. Next, Roger Leyton reached on a two base error from the left fielder Roilan Machandy to move runners to second and third for Jean Ramirez who bounced a two RBI single to short to tie the game.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last four outings, spanning 17.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.56 ERA across his first 10 outings and he has punched out 39 hitters in 34.2 innings.

PINNACLE PITCHERS: The Fireflies arms have been hot this year. After allowing only two earned runs across their last 39 innings, the Fireflies pitching staff now has the second-best ERA of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball, a 3.05 mark that is .01 behind the Down East Wood Ducks. The Fireflies have had had a top-5 team ERA all season long, but really pushed over the top this last weekend where David Sandlin and Mauricio Veliz didn't allow an earned run to score in 12 innings to pace the club.

SUPER SANDLIN: David Sandlin has been on a roll his last few outings. He has worked back-to-back quality starts and has allowed three runs in his last 13 innings (2.08 ERA). During that stretch, Sandlin also has 19 punchouts, which has allowed him to climb back to the top of the League's strikeout leaderboard. The Fireflies are also 8-3 in his 11 starts this season. He added another feather to his cap Monday when he earned his first Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award after his seven scoreless innings of work Friday.

WILY WALLACE: Last night, Chase Wallace gave up his first run of the season. Columbia's reliever has been on fire across his first five outings this year though, maintaining a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings while fanning six opposing hitters.

THE ROAD IS LONG: After Columbia's loss to the Salem Red Sox Wednesdsay, the team fell out of first place for the first time in 33 games--the longest stretch the Fireflies have been in possession of first place in franchise history. The last time the Fireflies weren't in first place was April 29.

THE SCOOP: Last night the Fireflies lost 7-2 to Fayetteville while Myrtle Beach took home a 1-0 victory over Fredericksburg to increase their lead to two games with seven games remaining in the first half. This week, the Fireflies head to Fayetteville to play the 24-33 Woodpeckers and Myrtle Beach has a tilt at home vs Fredericksburg.

