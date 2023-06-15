Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Reach Midway Point with Jam-Packed Homestand

June 15, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs return home from a two-week road trip to host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a six-game series at The Joe from June 20-25. The week-long homestand will feature the second Boiled Peanuts night of the campaign, Larry Doby Weekend and a celebration of the Cannon Street All-Stars, complete with a game-worn jersey auction. The first half of the season ends Thursday, meaning the RiverDogs will be hoping to make some noise with a fresh start on Friday!

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, June 20, 7:05 p.m: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea/Fetch Ball Giveaway: It's time to let your dogs cheer on our Dogs. We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand! For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. This week, the first 100 dogs to enter the ballpark will receive a fetch ball! Make sure to check which number is on your ball as you may be the lucky winner of a prize pack courtesy of Twisted Tea. Pay attention to the field as Czabin serves as our bat dog in the bottom half of innings! In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, June 21, 7:05 p.m. Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanuts/Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: For this Wildcard Wednesday, the team will don our alternate identity and play as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts! Alongside Luray Peanuts, we tip our sweetgrass caps to South Carolina's official state snack by wearing dark green uniforms with a peanut pattern on the sleeves. Luray and the RiverDogs will be crown a Prince or Princess Peanut via a social media contest that runs throughout the week. The winner will be honored at the game and receive a team-signed Boiled Peanuts jersey and a year's supply of boiled peanuts from Luray. This is the second of three Boiled Peanut games this season. One more thing, make sure you keep an eye out for the nutcracker. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, June 22, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser/On the Ranch Night: Yee Haw!!! Break out your boots and cowboy hats and join us for a country western themed final game of the first half. Before you enter the ballpark, make sure to take our mechanical bull for a spin. The fan who rides the longest will leave with a prize! There is a reason Thursday night at The Joe provides one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batters Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, June 23, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of hit songs from the 90s. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, June 24, 6:05 p.m.: Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health/Salute to the Negro Leagues/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: The RiverDogs and their opponent, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will wear Negro League jerseys for this contest as the RiverDogs host their annual celebration of Larry Doby presented by MUSC Health. Doby was the first African-American player to play in the American League. Prior to Saturday's game, Chris Singleton will host his annual Doby Softball game, bringing together local athletes, politicians, and prominent business owners from the African-American comunity. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe, thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, June 25, 5:05 p.m.: Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health/Cannon Street All-Stars Jersey Auction/MUSC Health Family Sunday: Larry Doby Weekend continues with a day of recognition for the Cannon Street All-Stars, a select group of players from the first sanctioned African-American Little League in South Carolina back in 1955. Members of that team will attend the game and the RiverDogs will take the field in replica Cannon Street All-Star jerseys, which will be auctioned throughout the evening. The RiverDogs will also spotlight Charleston's brand new International African American Museum, opening to the public on June 27. Parking is free and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Make sure to join the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

