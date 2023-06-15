Windy Wednesday

In game two of the series between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Down East Wood Ducks, the first three innings went by with two of the three innings leaving runners in scoring position as Aidan Curry started for the Woodies and Shane Murphy started for Kannapolis.

Kannapolis had two hits against Curry and the Woodies only had one hit through three.

Going into the middle innings, the Woodies put pressure in the bottom half of the fourth, loading the bases buut failing to capitalize for the first runs of the game. Kannapolis scored first in the game with three runs in the top of the fifth, as Sanchez and Camilletti reached via walks before Elko crushed a two out three run homers over the fence for Curry's last batter of the game. The Woodies struck back in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back home runs by Cueva and Galan, Kannapolis up 3-2.

In the latter part of the game, Kannapolis had a runner left in scoring position in the seventh after a double by Burke, shutdown in the eighth, and scored one more in the top of the ninth with a solo shot by Wilber Sanchez. The Woodies left runners in scoring position in the seventh, eighth, and ninth. The Woodies threatened with a comeback on two outs and runners on second and third in the ninth as Alder struck out the last batter of the game for the save and a 4-2 Kannapolis victory.

The Wood Ducks (34-21) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (31-27) play game three tomorrow, June 15th, with the series tied at 1-1, as the first pitch is set for 5pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out on for Thirsty Thursday presented by Natural Light with $2 Natty Lights, Busch Lights and peanuts..

