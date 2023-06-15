Dombroski's Quality Start, Encarnacion's Homer Leads Woodpeckers to Win Over Fireflies

June 15, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers celebrate win

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers celebrate win(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-33) took a lead in the first inning and never surrendered the advantage, fighting off a late comeback in a 4-3 victory over the Columbia Fireflies (33-27) Thursday night at Segra Stadium. Trey Dombroski shined on the mound in the first quality start of his career and Luis Encarnacion connected for a two-run home run, aiding Fayetteville to its eighth win in the last ten games.

Both Zach Cole and Encarnacion reached base to start the bottom of the first inning on walks against Frank Mozzicato (L, 1-4). Three-hitter Narbe Cruz poked a soft single into center field, quickly scoring Cole and opening the score 1-0. The base hit extended Cruz's active hitting streak to 12 games, the second longest by a Fayetteville hitter this season.

Encarnacion added on in the fourth, crushing a two-run homer off Mozzicato into the left field bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The blast was Encarnacion's second in June and fourth of the season.

Dombroski (W, 2-5) received the run support and cruised to one of his most efficient nights of the season. The Astros 4th round pick from Monmouth University struck out multiple hitters in three of six innings, setting a new career-high with nine punchouts. Despite an unearned run scoring in the sixth inning on a two-out fielding error, Dombroski closed out his first ever quality start on a Lizandro Rodriguez groundout, departing with a 4-1 lead.

Columbia nearly erased the three-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Omar Hernandez hit a solo home run off Austin Temple, then Daniel Vazquez, Brett Squires and Austin Charles loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Kasey Ford (SV, 3) entered from the bullpen and allowed one-run to score on a fielder's choice before escaping the jam on a groundout from Roger Leyton to preserve a 4-3 lead.

Ford returned to the mound in the ninth and struck out three hitters in a row, extending to a perfect three-for-three in save opportunities this season.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start LHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) and Columbia will counter with RHP Shane Panzini (1-4, 3.10 ERA).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.