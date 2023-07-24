Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 25-30

July 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies (13-11) close out July with heat check against the Carolina Mudcats (13-10). This will be the first time the two teams meet this season and will start a series of 12 games the two will play before the end of August. Carolina has been one of the top teams in the North Division this season, jockeying with Down East and Delmarva for the top spot in the division.

Tuesday, July 25: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, July 26: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Thursday, July 27: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Friday, July 28: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 29: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 6:05 pm

Sunday, July 30: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 5:05 pm

Last year, the Mudcats came to Segra Park and showcased one of the top 10 prospects in all of baseball, Jackson Chourio, who is now in Double-A Biloxi. This season, they're led by another outfielder, Luis Lara. Lara is young-at just 18-years-old, but is one of three players the Brewers signed for more than $1 million in their last International Signing Period. Lara hasn't skipped a beat, hitting .310 and scoring 39 runs in his first 52 games in full season ball. Shortstop Daniel Guilarte was called up pretty quickly this season, just five games after the ACL season began. Guilarte is crushing the ball, hitting .292 with 22 RBI in his first 33 Carolina League games. Another teenager, Jadher Areinamo, is hitting nearly .300 as a utility infielder. He's rose his way from a fringe-prospect to the 18th-best prospect in the Brewers system according to MLB Pipeline.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: Fans can come to enjoy the most affordable night out in Columbia this Tuesday! Tickets start at just $5 when you buy in advance and when you're at Segra Park, you can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite.

Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer and White Claw Wednesday: Do you love going to Fireflies games, but hate leaving your dog at home? Then Wednesday is the day for you, when courtesy of Trash the Poop, you can bring your leashed and rabies vaccinated dog with you to the ballpark with the purchase of a berm ticket. It's also a White Claw Wednesday, where fans can enjoy $5 16 oz cans of White Claw at Segra Park.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday/Stand Up to Cancer Night presented by Aflac: We all know someone who has been affected by cancer. Thanks to Aflac, we'll be honoring local Warriors of the Inning who have been fighting that battle this Thursday. To help celebrate everyone coming together to kick cancer's butt, we'll have our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials available. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails.

Cayden Wallace Super Hero Bobblehead Presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union: You don't want to miss this one! We're giving away a Cayden Wallace Bobblehead, courtesy of SAFE Federal Credit Union for the first 1,000 fans through the gates once they open at 5 pm. You'll want to get their quickly because these bobbleheads will go fast! Fitting with the theme of Super Hero Weekend, the Royals' fourth-ranked prospect will be a caped crusader in this must-get collector's item!

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: The Fireflies will be wearing their new Marvel Logo for the first time this Saturday! They'll also be wearing special marvel-themed jerseys that are available for auction at MiLBAuctions.com. If that weren't enough, Spider Man and Captain Marvel will both be in attendance to help Fireflies fans fight the evil Carolina Mudcats!

Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Webster University: Summer break is rapidly coming to a close and we want to hand out our annual Neon Apple Awards to those who do so much in helping teach and raise our next generation. Join us for Teacher Appreciation Night and a Sunday Funday where we'll have a pre-game autograph session and after the game, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.