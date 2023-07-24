Woodpeckers Sport Six Specialty Jerseys to be Auctioned During the 2023 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will sport six specialty jerseys during the 2023 season that will be auctioned in-game and online, with the proceeds benefitting different causes for the community.

The 2023 specialty jerseys and their associated theme nights are as follows:

June 15: Healthcare Heroes Night - Healthcare Jersey

July 29: Star Wars Night - Darth Maul Jersey

Aug. 5: Marvel Super Hero Night - Captain Marvel Jersey

Aug. 6: Autism Awareness Day - Autism Awareness Jersey

Sept. 5: Strike Out Suicide Night - Military Appreciation Jersey

Sept. 9: Super Saturday - Eighty Deuces Jersey

Each jersey auction, excluding Sept. 9, will consist of select jerseys sold in-person during the game and the remaining jerseys sold online. In-game jersey auctions begin when gates open and end at the last out of the 7th inning. Online jersey auctions are available for one week, opening during the associated game.

The first jersey auction of the 2023 season was on June 15, Healthcare Heroes Night. The Woodpeckers wore blue medical-inspired jerseys on the field to honor healthcare professionals. The proceeds, over $2,000, benefitted the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation, through which all contributions go directly to programs and services that impact patient care.

On Saturday, July 29, the Woodpeckers will wear a Darth Maul Star Wars Jersey for Star Wars Night at Segra Stadium. The game will begin at 5:05pm and gates will open at 4:05pm with a "The Future is Here" t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The auction will be available at the game until the last out of the 7th inning, and online from Saturday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 4. The proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the largest funder of cutting-edge research to advance cures to blood cancer.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Woodpeckers will suit up and take the field in their Captain Marvel jerseys. First pitch will be at 5:05pm and gates will open at 4:05pm with a Marvel reversible bucket hat giveaway, presented by Governor's Institute on Substance Abuse, for the first 1,000 fans. The auction will be available at the game until the last out of the 7th inning, and online from Saturday, Aug. 5, to Friday, Aug. 11. The proceeds will benefit Governor's Institute on Substance Abuse, a non-profit dedicated to improving North Carolina's effectiveness and success in prevention, treatment and recovery of substance use disorders.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the Woodpeckers will put on puzzle piece Autism Awareness jerseys for Autism Awareness Day. The game will begin at 2:05pm and the gates will open at 1:05pm. The auction will be available at the game until the last out of the 7th inning, and online from Sunday, Aug. 6, to Saturday, Aug. 12. The proceeds will benefit ServiceSource North Carolina, a leader in providing vocational training and employment programs for adults with disabilities.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Woodpeckers will wear Military Appreciation jerseys for Strike Out Suicide Night. The game will be at 7:05pm, with gates opening at 6:05pm. The auction will be available at the game until the last out of the 7th inning, and online from Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Wednesday, Sept. 13. The proceeds will benefit the "Hold Onto Hope" Community Connection Event for Suicide Prevention on Sept. 15, in partnership with Veterans Bridge Home, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, the Fayetteville Vet Center, and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Woodpeckers will become the Eighty Deuces, in honor of the Devils in Baggy Pants. The game will begin at 5:05pm and gates will open at 4:05pm with a Jeremy Peña Astros Jersey giveaway, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, for the first 1,000 fans. This jersey auction will be held after the game with a live auctioneer to close out the 2023 Woodpeckers specialty jersey auctions. The proceeds will benefit United Way of Cumberland County, whose mission is to improve the quality of lives in Cumberland County by addressing critical human needs.

