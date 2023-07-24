RiverDogs, Breeze Airways Announce Plans for Random Acts of Niceness Week

July 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Breeze Airways, along with Charleston International Airport, have announced plans for their second annual Random Acts of Niceness Week. From July 25-28, RiverDogs players and staff, as well as Breeze Airways team members, will be out in the community volunteering at various locations and working to spread niceness around the Holy City. The week will culminate at the RiverDogs 6:05 p.m. contest against the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday, July 29. Staff members from REV Federal Credit Union, the RiverDogs partner in all volunteer activities, will also participate in the week's events.

"The RiverDogs have always taken pride in giving back to the community that treats us so well. We are excited to get our players and staff out in the community to spread some kindness and put smiles on faces around the Holy City," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Last year's Niceness Week was a tremendous success and we look forward to continuing this initiative with our friends from Breeze Airways in 2023".

The week commences on Tuesday, July 25 at Neighbors Together, a nonprofit providing food, clothing, medical care, sheltering, job training, financial assistance, clothing, legal assistance and other vital services to people in the Tri-County. Players and staff will assist with the preparation and serving of food to community members, as well as in the sorting and distribution of clothing.

On Wednesday, July 26, the RiverDogs and Breeze Airways will continue the fun at the Summerville Miracle League. The RiverDogs contingent, along with friends from Breeze Airways and REV Federal Credit Union, will cheer on the adults and children participating in the baseball game. The Miracle League of Summerville aims to enhance the lives of people with special needs through the game of baseball.

The niceness will continue Thursday, July 27 when the team's volunteers and partners head to the Joint Base Charleston Teen Summer Program. The players and staff will take part in a kickball game with the children enrolled in the camp. Afterwards, players will speak to the kids, sign autographs and pose for pictures.

Finally, the fun will shift to Windwood Farms in Awendaw on Friday, July 28. The group will assist with maintenance of the baseball fields on the grounds, before participating in a game with the children. Windwood Farms provides help, hope and healing to boys ages 6-16 that have been affected by neglect, abuse or trauma.

"Niceness Week is here again - our annual celebration of kindness," said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' President. "Speaking for the entire Breeze team, being part of the communities we serve is so very important to us. Charleston is our biggest base and the RiverDogs are great partners in spreading niceness this week and every week."

Everything will shift to The Joe during Saturday's game, as fans in attendance will be on the receiving end of the niceness. Breeze team members will be making their way around the ballpark doing nice things for various fans, like buying them a hot dog or a beverage. In addition, Breeze will make a donation to each of the four non-profit organizations that were part of the volunteer events earlier in the week and give away one roundtrip flight to a lucky fan during each inning of the game. Following the contest, every fan in the ballpark will receive a bottle of bubbles and will send them airborne in unison along with Breeze.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.