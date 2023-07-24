Marino Santy Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans' starting pitcher Marino Santy has won the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week following his start on Sunday against the Columbia Fireflies. It's the third weekly award for a Pelicans player this season.

In the series finale against Columbia, Santy tossed five no-hit innings with a career-high eight strikeouts and held the Fireflies scoreless as the game was called due to rain after five innings. Because the game was called early, Santy recorded the sixth no-hitter in and second non-nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history. The lefty became the first pitcher in Pelicans' history to do it solo.

In his last two starts, Santy has not allowed a hit or run through nine complete innings.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2020 out of the Dominican Republic.

