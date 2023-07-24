Alexander Perez Transferred to ACL Brewers
July 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of INF Alexander Perez from the Mudcats to the ACL Brewers.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with two on the injured list.
In summary:
7/24: INF Alexander Perez transferred from Carolina to ACL Brewers
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2023
- Alexander Perez Transferred to ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
- RiverDogs, Breeze Airways Announce Plans for Random Acts of Niceness Week - Charleston RiverDogs
- Marino Santy Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Luke Adams Named Carolina League Player of the Week - Carolina Mudcats
- Woodpeckers Sport Six Specialty Jerseys to be Auctioned During the 2023 Season - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 25-30 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.