Luke Adams Named Carolina League Player of the Week

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that third baseman Luke Adams was today selected as the Carolina League's Player of the Week for the week of July 17 through July 23. Adams hit .588/.667/1.118 and led the Carolina League in batting average, on-base, slugging and OPS during the last week of play.

Adams played in five games last week during what was a six-game homestand for the Mudcats against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats won five of their six games against the Cannon Ballers and Adams played a huge role throughout the series going 10-for-17 with nine runs, three doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, four walks and three stolen bases.

The 19-year-old Adams started his award-winning week of play going 3-for-3 with a run, a RBI, a walk and two stolen bases in Carolina's series opening victory against the Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, July 18. He then went 2-for-4 with three runs, a double, a home run and two RBI on Wednesday, July 19. Carolina's third baseman homered again the following day on Thursday, July 20 while going 2-for-4 with a run, a double, a home run and three RBI.

Adams, Milwaukee's 12th round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, turned in his fourth straight multi-hit game on Friday, July 21 while going 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, one RBI, one walk and one stolen base. Following an off-day on Saturday, July 22, Adams closed his week going 1-for-2 with two runs and one run driven in on Sunday, July 23. He also walked once and was hit by a pitch twice in Sunday's finale against the Cannon Ballers.

On top of leading the Carolina League in batting average, on-base, slugging, OPS (1.785), runs (9) and total bases (19), Adams also finished his award-winning week of play fourth in the Carolina League in RBI (8), second in hits (10), second in doubles (3) and tied for second in home runs (2). Adams also led all of Minor League Baseball in OPS (1.785) during the last week of games running from July 17 through July 23.

Adams is the third Mudcats player to earn a Carolina League Player or Pitcher of the Week award this season. Pitcher Aidan Maldonado was the first as he was named the league's Pitcher of the Week for Week 2 (April 10 through April 16). Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was Carolina's second weekly award winner as he was selected as the league's Pitcher of the Week for Week 8 (May 22 - May 28).

Following their 5-1 homestand against the Cannon Ballers, the Mudcats are currently in first-place in the Carolina League North second half standings. The Mudcats next heads to Columbia to start a six-game road series on Tuesday, July 24 against the Fireflies. Carolina is also on the road the following week between August 1 and August 6 for seven games in Fayetteville versus the Woodpeckers. Carolina's next homestand begins on Tuesday, August 8 with six games versus the Delmarva Shorebirds at Five County Stadium.

