Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Salem Red Sox June 1

The Columbia Fireflies pick up their series with the Salem Red Sox at Salem Memorial Stadium at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Panzini (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Tyler Uberstine (2-1, 4.46 ERA).

BATS SHUT DOWN IN 6-2 MEMORIAL DAY LOSS: The Fireflies were able to score two in the eighth off of wild pitches, but couldn't rally as they fell to the Salem Red Sox 6-2 Monday afternoon at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Ben Hernandez returned to the bump for the first time since May 13. He was able to set down each of the three hitters he faced, punching out a pair. The righty threw 12 of his 18 pitches for strikes in his return. After that, Wander Arias (L, 2-4) tackled the majority of the innings, spinning 4.2 innings in relief. He ran into some trouble in the fourth. After walking Marcelo Meyer to start the frame, River Town committed a fielding error which put runners on second and third with no one out. Blaze Jordan cleared the bases with a triple to break the scoreless tie and put Salem (23-23) in front 2-0. Eduardo Lopez hit a sacrifice fly to score Jordan to put Salem in front 3-0.

THE FUTURE STARTS NOW: Columbia Fireflies fans have now had a chance to see each of the three high school starting pitchers that the Royals selected in the first four rounds of the 2021 draft at least once. The first time through the order, the three musketeers were domineering. Frank Mozzicato spun three frames, fanning three hitters, allowing a single hit and no runs, Ben Kudrna was on the hook for the loss, allowing a single hit and a single run through 3.2 innings while punching out five hitters and Shane Panzini rocked the room with four scoreless innings, allowing a single hit and wringing up four batters. All told, the group spun 10.2 innings, allowed a single run off three total hits and set aside 12 batters via the strikeout.

THE CALENDAR TURNS OVER: May was a tough month for the Columbia Fireflies, who won seven of their 26 games across the month (.269). The team surged a bit near the end of the month though, winning three of the final seven games before pushing forward to June.

BROKEN BATS: Despite getting three wins in their first seven games of this road trip, the bats have struggled in Virginia. Through the first 218 chances, Columbia is hitting .151 and is 5-52 (.096) with runners in scoring position.

HOME COOKING: Fireflies outfielder Darryl Collins has been markedly better at home than on the road this season. The second-year player is hitting .275 in 69 at-bats at home in 2022 with six doubles, one triple and 10 RBI, but is at .214 in 56 at-bats on the road with only three RBI.

TAKING CONTROL: Guillermo Quintana has emerged as the top bat in the Fireflies order so far this season. After winning the ACL Royals' Player of the Year award in 2021, Quintana switched positions from catcher to first base when he transitioned to full-season baseball. If that weren't enough, he's still found a way to make a significant impact with his bat. After he crushed his team-leading sixth homer to left field in the eighth inning last night, accounting for his team-leading 20th RBI, Quintana is just .019 batting average points shy of owning the Fireflies triple crown.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After three innings of work Thursday night, Willis has allowed a single earned run in his last 11 innings of work. The Georgia native has been lights out in May. Willis has tallied a 0.82 ERA in five outings, lasting 11 frames while punching out 18 hitters and holding opponents to a .086 batting average.

