Pelicans Silence Shorebirds 2-0

Off two stellar pitching performances from Tyler Schlaffer and Jose Miguel Gonzalez, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their second game of the series 2-0 over the Delmarva Shorebirds. The fourth shutout of the season for the Pelicans brought them up to a 34-13 record while the Shorebirds dropped to 16-31. Myrtle Beach holds a two-game lead over the Charleston RiverDogs in the Carolina League south division.

The only offense of the game came from Felix Stevens (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) on a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Juan Mora (2-4, 2B) logged the only multi-hit game for the Pelicans.

Pitching took center stage as Schlaffer (1-3) earned his first win of the year with five scoreless innings and a career-high-tying eight strikeouts. Schlaffer didn't issue a walk and gave up just two hits in his outing. Gonzalez took his first save of the year with four shutout innings and just two hits allowed while also tying his career-high with seven punchouts.

Delmarva only had one runner in scoring position for the whole game as the lineup collected four singles for the contest. The top three hitters in the lineup got a hit with Luis Valdez (1-3) getting a single from the leadoff spot.

Daniel Federman (0-6) took the loss after sacrificing the home run in the fourth. Federman went five innings with two hits allowed and four strikeouts with one walk.

Myrtle Beach broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning as BJ Murray got hit by a pitch with one out. After the next batter was retired, Stevens drove his first pitch over the wall in left-center field for a two-run homer, his fifth of the season to put the Pelicans in front 2-0.

The Shorebirds' best chance came in the seventh as Moises Ramirez hit a single and Roberto Martinez walked with two out to put the tying run on base. Gonzalez struck out Placencia to end the inning as Delmarva stranded two runners on.

Thursday will feature game three of the series between the Pelicans and Shorebirds with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

