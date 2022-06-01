Woodies Rake to Take Game One of the Series

June 1, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The bats were hot in Kinston tonight for the Wood Ducks. They tallied 13 hits and 11 runs in the ballgame versus the Charleston RiverDogs who are in town for the week. Tucker Mitchell had a big bat tonight, he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second along with two more runs driven in by Junior Paniagua. Mitchell also finished the game with three hits. Daniel Mateo also had a big night going 3 for 5 in his at bats. The Woodies tacked on their fourth run in the bottom of the 3rd with Maximo Acosta stealing home. He comes up big again in the bottom of the 4th driving in two more runs, Cauley was then able to score on an error. The woodies now lead the game seven to one. The runs just keep pouring in for the Wood Ducks after a 3-run BOMB by Alejandro Osuna in the bottom of the fifth! The Woodies go on to win 11-5 and top off their seventh win in eight games!

The Wood Ducks (22-24) and Charleston RiverDogs (31-15) continue their series tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 1st, with the Woodies leading the series 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.