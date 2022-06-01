Pelicans Silence Shorebirds 2-0
June 1, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Off two stellar pitching performances from Tyler Schlaffer and Jose Miguel Gonzalez, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their second game of the series 2-0 over the Delmarva Shorebirds. The fourth shutout of the season for the Pelicans brought them up to a 34-13 record while the Shorebirds dropped to 16-31. Myrtle Beach holds a two-game lead over the Charleston RiverDogs in the Carolina League South division.
