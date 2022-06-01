Pelicans Silence Shorebirds 2-0

June 1, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Off two stellar pitching performances from Tyler Schlaffer and Jose Miguel Gonzalez, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their second game of the series 2-0 over the Delmarva Shorebirds. The fourth shutout of the season for the Pelicans brought them up to a 34-13 record while the Shorebirds dropped to 16-31. Myrtle Beach holds a two-game lead over the Charleston RiverDogs in the Carolina League South division.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.