Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Adrian Alcantara (4-4, 4.95 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach sends LHP Didier Vargas (4-2, 5.12 ERA) to the bump.

Tonight is Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday. Fans can bring their rabies vaccinated dog to the ballpark with the purchase of a berm ticket. In addition to that, it's White Claw Wednesday, where fans can purchase a 16 oz White Claw for $5. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com

FIREFLIES ALLOW HISTORIC HIT IN 6-4 LOSS: The Fireflies allowed two inside-the-park homers to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 6-4 loss Tuesday evening at Segra Park. The difference-maker came with Patrick Smith (L, 2-4) on the bump in the seventh inning. After the lefty walked a pair and hit a batter with a pitch, Jonathan Sierra came to the dish with the bases loaded and two outs for a second time during the game. This time he launched a fly ball to right-center that clanged off the wall and got away from center fielder Diego Hernandez, resulting in the first inside-the-park grand slam in Segra Park history. The Fireflies weren't able to scratch the score column against the Pelicans' starter Jose Miguel Gonzalez, who has allowed two hits in 9 innings in his last two starts against Columbia, but they found their groove quickly against the bullpen. Diego Hernandez led off the sixth with a single before Tyler Tolbert hit a three-bagger to the right-center gap to score the first run for Columbia. Herard Gonzalez ushered Tolbert home with a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game.

HITTING HIS STRIDE: Kale Emshoff ended the series against the RiverDogs on a high note, going 7-9 over Saturday and Sunday, hitting a homer and driving in four RBI. Saturday, he had the Fireflies second four-hit game of the season, matching Darryl Collins, who accomplished the feat in May. Then Sunday, Emshoff and Familia hit back-to-back homers to push the Fireflies lead to five. It was the first time two Fireflies did that since Emshoff and Juan Carlos Negret hit back-to-back homers July 2 at Augusta. Emshoff finished July hitting .275 after only hitting .100 in June. The back stop had a .310 average in May this year. The backstop continued his hot stretch to start off against the Pelicans going 2-4 with a homer.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last eight innings (1.13 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 2.70. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the second-most RBI, with 54 so far this season. Tolbert has stolen the second-most bases of anyone in the League. He has 37 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia.

