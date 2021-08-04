Behind Blalock's Third Consecutive Win, Red Sox Bats Come Alive for Eight Runs in the First Three Innings

SALEM, VA - Behind five extra base hits, the Salem Red Sox (47-27) power their way past the Lynchburg Hillcats (40-38). The Sox provided pitching support behind a strong start from Bradley Blalock and relief efforts from Casey Cobb, Nate Tellier and Miguel Suero.

The Red Sox strung together several quality at bats to scratch several runs across in the first three innings. After Brauny Munoz balked in the first run of the game, Nick Decker had a golden opportunity with runners on second and third. Decker tattooed his ninth double to left field scoring Gilberto Jimenez and Ceddanne Rafaela to give the Sox a three-run lead.

The bottom half of the second provided timely hitting from the top of the Salem lineup. With two outs and Angel Maita on second, Gilberto Jimenez drove in his first run of the game on an RBI single to left field. Matthew Lugo followed up Jimenez with an RBI double to make it 5-0.

The Red Sox took the reins of the game in the bottom of the third on RBIs from Nick York and Antoni Flores to give Salem an eight-run advantage. Lynchburg added one run in the top of the fourth on a Micael Ramirez RBI single.

Bradley Blalock posted his best start of the season delivering five innings of scoreless baseball (0 ER) striking out eight Hillcats and walking two.

Salem and Lynchburg will play for the 20th time this season on Wednesday at 7:05 PM.

First pitch: 7:07 PM

Time of game: 3:19

Attendance: 1,934

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

