Wood Ducks Fall Short in Loss to Shorebirds

August 4, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Salisbury, M.D. - Trailing by two runs with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, the Down East Wood Ducks lost to the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-3, on a force out to end the game. The Wood Ducks continue to struggle with runners in scoring position as they finished 1-for-9, Wednesday night.

After falling behind 3-0 after the bottom of the first inning, Down East (43-36) started to chip away at the Delmarva lead. In the top of the third, Brady Smith reached first on a fielding error and advanced to second on a single by Keithron Moss. After a sac bunt that put runners on second and third, Luisangel Acuña grounded out and Smith scored to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Woodies continued to claw back with a run in the top of the fourth. With one out, Alejandro Osuna blasted a home run (3) to make the score 3-2.

Down East managed to tie the game in the top of the sixth. Acuña singled and advanced to second on a groundout by Keyber Rodriguez. Cristian Inoa singled and Acuña scored from second, which tied the game at three.

Delmarva (45-34) regained the lead and didn't look back as they plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead.

John Matthews took the no-decision, as he pitched four innings while allowing three runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Eris Filpo (L, 2-3) took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts as he pitched two innings out of the bullpen. Jesus Linarez cleaned up with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and tallying one strikeout.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Florencio Serrano (1-0, 1.96) toes the rubber for the Wood Ducks and Delmarva will counter with RHP Noah Denoyer (5-3, 3.02)

