Deaf Awareness Night Returns to Pelicans Ballpark

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are proud to announce the return of Deaf Awareness Night to Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday, August 14. The night, which is presented by Young Talkers, marks the 3rd annual event for the team.

To increase awareness and raise funds for the deaf community, the Pelicans will wear specially-designed jerseys, courtesy of Young Talkers, that replace the traditional Pelicans script with American Sign Language. The club will auction off the commemorative jerseys with proceeds benefiting Pelicans for the Deaf.

In an effort to create an inclusive experience for members of the deaf community, sign language interpreters will be infused into the Pelicans' game day experience. The night will also include a silent inning, and the Seventh Inning Stretch will be sung by Nicole Herrera - Miss Summerville Teen, and Jason Hurdich, an RID certified deaf interpreter, will accompany the evening's national anthem singer.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Charleston RiverDogs. For tickets and information visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com, call 843-918-6000, or stop by the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ABOUT YOUNG TALKERS: Young Talkers is an adult & pediatric therapy clinic located in Myrtle Beach, SC and Pawleys Island, SC. Their mission is to provide quality speech-language and feeding/swallowing therapy services to the pediatric and adult population in order to enhance their verbal/non-verbal communication and feeding/swallowing skills. They accomplish this by identifying concerns through specialized evaluations and the development of goals to meet the needs of the patient and their family. Young Talkers has received first place in Best of the Beach for six years in a row for Best Medical Clinic, Group or Office. For more information, visit them online at YoungTalkers.com.

