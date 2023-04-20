Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fayetteville

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 1.86 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Alimber Santa (0-0, 3.86 ERA).

Tonight is a new, improved version of our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! It's as easy as 1-2-3 to remember the Thirsty Thursday specials at Segra Park in 2023. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain drinks, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. It's also Karaoke Night! Help vote on the best vocal talent in the Midlands at Segra Park tonight!

MISTAKES ADD UP IN 7-4 LOSS TO WOODPECKERS: The Fireflies had a season-high five miscues in the field, which marked the difference as they fell 7-3 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Park Wednesday night. Fayetteville broke things open in the second inning. After Shane Panzini walked Kobe Kato and Dauri Lorenzo to start the inning, he allowed an RBI single from Ryan Clifford to break the scoreless tie. Next, Zach Cole reached on an error from shortstop Daniel Vazquez and Fayetteville was able to take a 2-0 lead into the home half of the third. The Woodpeckers were able to add another pair in the top of the fifth, when Jean Ramirez lost a fly ball in the lights, allowing Tyler Whitaker to triple, scoring Clifford. Columbia started to scrape back in the bottom of the fifth. Brennon McNair was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Levi Usher drew a walk to set the table for the top of the order. McNair scored the first run on a double steal before Jean Ramirez sent a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Usher and cut Fayetteville's lead to two.

THROWING FIRE: Opening night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022. He added onto the performance with five innings and nine strikeouts Friday night at Charleston.

FRANKIE CURVEBALL: Kansas City's 2021 first-round pick has started a pair of scoreless outings for the Fireflies in 2023, fanning 20 hitters in 11 innings while holding opponents to a .111 average. Mozzicato set a franchise record with 13 strikeouts in a single game Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 11 held by Tony Dibrell since April 26, 2018.

HISTORY IN THE HOLY CITY: Friday, the Fireflies punched out a franchise-record 20 Charleston RiverDogs hitters across nine innings. It's a feat that has only been matched nine times in the Majors and it unseats the previous Fireflies record of 18, which was set May 5, 2021. In that contest vs Augusta, the Fireflies got 18 punchouts in eight innings, with Adrian Alcantara and Cruz Noriega both setting aside six, Emilio Marquez sitting down three, Nathan Webb a pair and Patrick Smith one hitter. Friday, it was David Sandlin setting the tone for nine across five innings, then Steven Zobac punched out all six hitters he faced before Samuel Valerio wrung up a pair in an inning and Eduardo Herrera closed the door with three in the ninth.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first eight games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only 10 earned runs in 42.1 innings of work (2.13 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from Tuesday-Thursday. Mozzicato earned Columbia's first quality start of the season Tuesday, April 18 against Fayetteville. They've also punched out a combined 60 opposing hitters. The bullpen's journey has been a bit more rocky, allowing 21 earned runs in their first 33.2 innings (5.61 ERA).

FIRST ONE FOR McMILLON: In his third season with the Columbia Fireflies, last night, John McMillon came into game two of the doubleheader with a one run lead in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game for his first professional save. It was the reliever's 41st appearance in professional baseball. This season he has worked two innings, striking out five hitters without ceding a run.

