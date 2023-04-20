Streaking 'Cats Win Fourth Straight 8-3

KINSTON, N.C. - Daniel Guilarte went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI, Gregory Barrios went 2-for-4 with a RBI double and Matt Wood hit his first career home run while going 2-for-3 with three RBI as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 8-3 on Thursday night at Grainger Stadium. The victory was Carolina's fourth straight and lifted the Mudcats to a 3-0 lead in the six-game road series in Kinston.

The Mudcats (6-5) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Jace Avina brought in the game's first run with an RBI double. They then added two more when Guilarte reached on an error by Down East (5-6) shortstop Cam Cauley while taking a 3-0 lead.

The Woodies cut the Carolina lead to 3-1 with a home run from Yosy Galan in the last of the second, but the Carolina offense answered with Wood's two-run blast to right in the third. The home run was the first for Wood in his professional career and lifted the Mudcats to a 5-1 lead.

Down East's Anthony Guitierrez singled in a run in the fifth and homered in the eighth to pull his club within two at 5-3. The Carolina offense answered in the ninth as Guilarte and Barrios went back-to-back with a two-run triple and RBI double respectively.

Carolina starter Yujanyer Herrera pitched through the fifth and became the first Mudcats' starting pitcher to earn a victory this season after holding the Wood Ducks to two runs on five hits. Herrera (1-0) also worked around three walks and struck out two while getting the victory.

Relievers Chase Costello, Jason Pena and Tanners Shears worked the remainder of the game. Costello tossed a scoreless sixth and seventh, Pena allowed a run in the eighth and Shears struck out three of four faced in the ninth.

Jason Corniell started for Down East and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits over four innings while taking the loss.

The victory was Carolina's fourth straight and lifted them to an above .500 record at 6-5 for the first time this season. It also lifted Carolina to a 3-0 lead in the six-game road series.

The Mudcats and Wood Ducks will continue their series on Friday night at Grainger Stadium with LHP Nate Peterson starting for Carolina and RHP Brock Porter starting for Down East.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: Wood (1, 3rd inning off Corniell, 1 on, 1 out).

Down East: Galan (1, 2nd inning off Herrera, 0 on, 2 out); Gutierrez (1, 8th inning off Pena, Je, 0 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Guilarte, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 3 RBI

Barrios, SS (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Wood, C (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Gutierrez, CF (Down East): 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Galan, DH (Down East): 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Herrera (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO

Costello (H, 1) (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

Shears (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Leath (Down East): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Wood Ducks 0) -- Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Gregory Barrios singles to right field. Tayden Hall strikes out swinging. Jace Avina doubles to right field, Gregory Barrios scores. Matthew Wood walks. Jadher Areinamo grounds out, Danyer Cueva to Abimelec Ortiz.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 3, Wood Ducks 0) -- Hedbert Perez walks. Eduarqui Fernandez walks, Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Jesus Parra singles to center field, Hedbert Perez to 3rd; Eduarqui Fernandez to 2nd. Daniel Guilarte reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Abimelec Ortiz, Hedbert Perez scores; Eduarqui Fernandez scores; fielding error by Cameron Cauley. Gregory Barrios flies into double play, Yeison Morrobel to Ian Moller, Jesus Parra out at home. Jose Corniell picks off Daniel Guilarte at on throw to Abimelec Ortiz.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

Wood Ducks 2nd (Mudcats 3, Wood Ducks 1) -- Danyer Cueva grounds out, Daniel Guilarte to Jesus Parra. JoJo Blackmon grounds out to Jesus Parra. Yosy Galan hits a home run to left-center field on a 3-2 pitch. Abimelec Ortiz singles through the hole at shortstop. Cameron Cauley grounds into a force out, Gregory Barrios to Daniel Guilarte, Abimelec Ortiz out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 5, Wood Ducks 1) -- Tayden Hall walks. Jace Avina flies out to Anthony Gutierrez. Matthew Wood hits a home run to right field on a 3-1 pitch, Tayden Hall scores. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Yeison Morrobel in foul territory. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Danyer Cueva to Abimelec Ortiz.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Wood Ducks 5th (Mudcats 5, Wood Ducks 2) -- Yosy Galan doubles to left-center field, Yosy Galan out at 3rd on the throw, Jace Avina to Gregory Barrios to Jadher Areinamo. Abimelec Ortiz grounds out to Jesus Parra. Cameron Cauley walks. Cameron Cauley steals 2nd base. Anthony Gutierrez singles to shallow center field, Cameron Cauley scores. Yeison Morrobel strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Wood Ducks 8th (Mudcats 5, Wood Ducks 3) -- Pitcher Change: Jeison Pena replaces Chase Costello. Anthony Gutierrez hits a home run to left field on a 2-2 pitch. Yeison Morrobel pops out to Gregory Barrios. Ian Moller struck out looking. Gleider Figuereo pops out to Matthew Wood in foul territory.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Mudcats 8, Wood Ducks 3) -- Hedbert Perez strikes out swinging. Eduarqui Fernandez doubles to left field. Jesus Parra walks. Daniel Guilarte triples to right-center field, Eduarqui Fernandez scores; Jesus Parra scores. Pitcher Change: Jackson Leath replaces Dylan MacLean. Gregory Barrios doubles to right-center field, Daniel Guilarte scores. Tayden Hall lines out to Anthony Gutierrez, Gregory Barrios to 3rd. Jace Avina flies out to Yeison Morrobel.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

