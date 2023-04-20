Fredericksburg Lights Up Delmarva 12-6

April 20, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals lit up the scoreboard in a 12-6 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds.

It was actually Delmarva who drew first blood in this contest. Anthony Servideo walked ahead of Max Costes who singled, then Luis Gonzales pulled a ball through the left side for an RBI, putting the 'Birds up 1-0.

But on the very first pitch in the bottom of the second, Brady House unloaded on a ball for a laser beam of a home run, tying the game at 1-1. Sammy Infante ripped a double later in the inning, then was driven in with a Roismar Quintana single to push the Freddies ahead 2-1.

In the third now, Armando Cruz reached first base on an error. Brady House then tapped into what nearly was fielder's choice, but Delmarva threw the ball around the yard and Cruz scored, with House ending up all the way at third base. Sammy Infante plated House with an RBI ground out.

On to the bottom of the fourth, Cortland Lawson smacked a one-out triple, then Donovan Casey capitalized with a run-scoring double. Armando Cruz kept the line moving with a single to score Casey, as the FredNats pulled ahead 6-1.

The party didn't stop in the bottom in the fifth, as Elijah Green led off with a single. He stole second, before Roismar Quintana laced an RBI triple to make it 8-1. Brady House picked up two more RBI's in the bottom of the sixth, with a bloop single which made it 9-1 Fredericksburg.

Delmarva battled back some in the seventh, as they took advantage of some erratic pitching to score five runs thanks to three walks, a wild pitch, and a hit by pitch to make it 9-6.

But the Nats punched back, with a Cortland Lawson RBI double in the home half of the seventh, and RBI singles by Infante and Quintana in the eighth inning.

All in all, Fredericksburg racked up 15 hits as they beat Delmarva 12-6. Miguel Gomez got his first win of the year, while Jared Beck took the Shorebird loss. Mason Denaburg gets the nod on Firework Friday for the Nationals, he opposes Juan De Los Santos in a 7:05 start at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.