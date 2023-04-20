RiverDogs Open Two-Week Homestand with Seven Games in Six Days

April 20, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will be playing plenty of baseball at The Joe over the next two weeks. Beginning on Tuesday, April 25, the RiverDogs will play 13 consecutive home games in front of a home crowd. The first seven games will pit the Dogs against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a series that runs from April 25-30. Highlights for the first week include Boats and Joes Night on Thursday and Italian Plumbers Night with a go-kart giveaway on Saturday.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the first week of the homestand:

Tuesday, April 25, 7:05 p.m: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea:

It's time to let your dogs cheer on our Dogs. We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand! For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, April 26, 6:00 p.m. (Doubleheader): Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed/Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanuts:

This week's Wicked Weed wildcard theme is Double Down Wednesday! You get two games for the price of one! The RiverDogs and Pelicans will play two seven-inning contests, with the Pelicans serving as the "home" team in the second contest. In the nightcap, the team will don our alternate identity and play as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts! Alongside Luray Peanuts, we tip our sweetgrass caps to South Carolina's official state snack by wearing dark green uniforms with a peanut pattern on the sleeves. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, April 27, 7:05 p.m.: Boats and Joes Night/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser:

You have something better to do on a Thursday night? That's so funny, the last time we heard that we laughed so hard we fell off our dinosaur. We used to have a pitcher named Catalina, and there will be $5 wine at this game if that helps you catch on to the theme of Boats and Joes Night. There is a reason Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batters Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. One last thing, please don't touch the drum set. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, April 28, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union:

Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their brand-new red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of 80s hits. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, April 29, 6:05 p.m.: Italian Plumbers Night/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways:

What do mushrooms, large pipes, loose change and journeys through a colorful land have in common? They are all crucial parts of the video game journey of a mustachioed Italian plumber, of course. The night will include a banana peel throwing competition and Italian food options throughout the ballpark. In addition, one lucky fan will leave with a go-kart. If you are looking for plans on this Saturday night, all you have to do is say, "Let's-a go!" You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, April 30, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday

Parking is free and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Make sure to join the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. The RiverDogs will pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms each Sunday. The team's vibrant blue jerseys read "Holy City" across the chest and are paired with the popular caps featuring an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H". Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all home games remain available. Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.