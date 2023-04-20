Gloves Put on a Show, Pelicans Defeat GreenJackets 3-2

For the third time this series, the game was decided by one run as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won 3-2 over the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night. The Pelicans took a 2-1 lead in the series and improved their record to 6-5. Augusta dropped to 4-6.

For the third night in a row, the Pelicans hit a triple, this time coming from Pedro Ramirez (1-4, 3B, RBI) in the second inning. Reginald Preciado (2-4) posted a multi-hit game with two singles. Miguel Fabrizio (1-4, 2B, RBI) and Cristian Hernandez (0-3, RBI) brought home the other two runs for the Birds.

With four shutout innings in relief, Marino Santy (1-0) picked up his first win of the season by allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out five. Jack Aldrich earned his first save by pitching a shutout ninth.

Defensively, the Pelicans made tremendous plays in the field, with diving catches from Felix Stevens, Christian Franklin, and Ramirez.

Augusta tallied their highest hit total of the series with eight base knocks. Tyler Collins (2-5, 2B, RBI) led the way with an RBI and a double. Justin Janas (2-2, 2B, 2 BB) reached base four times in the loss.

Starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (0-1) took the loss by allowing all three earned runs in the second inning. Landon Harper came on in relief and held the Pelicans to that number through his 4 1/3 frames, adding four strikeouts.

All scoring came in the second inning as Augusta plated two in their half. After Janas led off with a double, Andrew Keck singled up the middle to score Janas with one out. With runners on first and second and two outs, Collins lined a single up the middle to score Keck and give the GreenJackets a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans quickly responded with all three runs in the bottom half. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, Fabrizio grounded out to first as Preciado scored to put the Birds on the board. Ramirez followed with a triple off the right field wall as Miguel Pabon scored from second to even the score 2-2. With Ramirez on third, Hernandez hit a chopper that was misplayed by Francisco Floyd at second as Ramirez came home for a 3-2 Pelicans lead.

Augusta had two runners thrown out at home in the top of the eighth. First, Janas was tagged out on a double by Dawson Dimon to right field. Janas tried going from first to home but was thrown out on the relay from Stevens in left, to Preciado, to Pabon who put on the tag. Later in the inning, Jair Casanova hit a ground ball underneath Ramirez at second for a fielding error. As Dimon was trying to come around and score, Franklin fielded it and threw him out at home for the second out.

Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

