A Message from the Silber Family Regarding Leadership Developments

April 20, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The following is a statement from the Silber Family (Art, Lani, and Seth) regarding some important developments with the Fredericksburg Nationals:

We recently opened our third season in Fredericksburg to a sell-out crowd at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The season is off to a great start, with many exciting events forthcoming at the Stadium and in the community, with the expectation of seeing records crowds throughout the summer and hopefully bringing a Carolina League championship to Fredericksburg.

Our launching of the FredNats and success over the past three seasons is due in large part to our Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nick Hall. Nick joined the FredNats in 2019 when the stadium was just a hole in the ground, and was instrumental in launching our business, developing our fan base, building tremendous support from sponsors, working with our friends in the City of Fredericksburg government and in the neighboring counties, and creating our brand at the ballpark and in the community. He was the impetus that led to building the strongest fan base in Minor League Baseball and creating a first-class experience for all fans who enter Virginia Credit Union Stadium. This franchise and our involvement and impact on the greater Fredericksburg community simply would not have risen to the levels we've achieved without Nick's foundational role in our organization.

We are greatly saddened to announce Nick's departure. Nick is leaving to pursue a tremendous opportunity for him and his family in his hometown of St. Louis. He will be joining the Major League Soccer franchise, the St. Louis City SC, in a senior position in their organization. It is a wonderful next step in his career path. He is a wonderful and valued friend, whose presence will be greatly missed. Nick will be with the FredNats through our game on Friday, May 5. Please take the time to stop him on the concourse, thank him, and wish him the best of luck with his move.

Our franchise, nonetheless, will not skip a beat and will continue to grow our impact in the greater Fredericksburg community.

We are tremendously excited to announce that Robbie Perry, our current Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Creative Services, is being promoted to Interim General Manager and will be responsible for all FredNats' activities and operations. Robbie has also been with us since the team's inception, playing a key role day one in building this franchise, and has a strong commitment to our business and the community.

He is regarded as one of the most creative and innovative thinkers in all of Minor League Baseball, and has led our efforts in creating the ballpark experience that our fans enjoy, interacting with the community (including helping start our new non-profit Foundation), and directing our marketing efforts.

We are incredibly confident in his abilities to lead us through this season, and expect our fans will see his unique touch on our games and operations in very short order. Please take the time to congratulate him on your next visit.

Robbie is backed by an exceptionally talented and experienced front office staff. We are incredibly fortunate to have deep talent in all areas - sales, ticketing, operations, merchandise, and special events. Our fans can continue to enjoy an amazing ballpark experience throughout the 2023 season and for years and years to come.

As always, we thank our fans, our partners, and the community for your tremendous support. Watching the sell-out crowd on opening night, waving their rally towels, and rooting us on to victory, is beyond special for us as a family to witness.

Thank you, and here's to a great 2023 season!

Art, Lani, and Seth

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.