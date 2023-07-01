Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.1 vs Augusta

The Fireflies kick-off Independence Day weekend with a 6:05 tilt against the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. RHP Shane Panzini (1-5, 3.24 ERA) takes the mound for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (3-2, 2.76 ERA).

Tonight is Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Night at Segra Park! There'll be a special meet and greet with SpongeBob and Patrick Star, players will wear SpongeBob jerseys that are currently available for auction at milbauctions.com with the proceeds going to charity and after the game, we'll light up the sky with the first of three fireworks shows at Segra Park this weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES RALLY NOT ENOUGH IN 12-5 LOSS: The Fireflies started on the wrong foot Friday, surrendering 12 runs to the Augusta GreenJackets before they could find the score column. Columbia ultimately lost 12-5 at Segra Park. The rally started when Erick Peña hit his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth. The next inning, Austin Charles lined a two RBI double down the left field line to plate Jean Ramirez and Omar Hernandez and then Lizandro Rodriguez singled to right to score Charles to make it a 12-4 contest. A wild pitch from Seth Keller scored Daniel Vazquez to give Columbia their final run. The Fireflies bats had plenty of chances. They went 2-14 with runners in scoring position and had the same amount of hits as Augusta, but fell short by seven. Walks were the difference in the game. The Fireflies pitching staff issued nine walks, with Adrian Solano leading the way with five walks. All five came around to score, three on a Bryson Worrell homer. Worrell finished the game 3-5 and a double shy of the cycle.

THE INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE LEAGUE OF SUPER ACQUAINTANCES: After Ben Kudrna worked a career-high 6.2 innings Thursday, allowing three runs and punching out a career-high 10 batters, all three of the high school draftees from the Royals 2021 draft, Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and Kudrna now have a pair of quality starts this season. The three anchors to the Fireflies rotation are in the middle of their turn, with Mozzicato set to pitch tonight and Panzini geared to go tomorrow.

KRABBY PATTY QUALITY: Fireflies back-end of the bullpen reliever Cooper McKeehan continues to impress the league. Thursday he spun a scoreless ninth inning to earn his team-leading ninth save of the season to tie himself with Luis Barroso for the fifth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies history. The southpaw also paces the Carolina League with seven wins this year. The BYU product has a 0.98 ERA and is on his second-longest scoreless stretch of the season. McKeehan has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances (beginning June 4). In that time, he has worked 12.2 innings, allowing five hits and two walks while punching out nine hitters. His longest span without allowing an earned run came April 22-May 20 where he went 13.1 scoreless in 10 appearances.

I'M READY: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last five outings, spanning 20.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.56 ERA across his first 10 outings and he has punched out 39 hitters in 34.2 innings.

THE ALASKAN BULL WORM: Thursday, Austin Charles had his second three RBI game with the Columbia Fireflies. The infielder has 11 RBI in his first 16 games in Columbia and has eight doubles, including the one he hit Thursday night that led to Columbia's win. After having stolen bases in three-consecutive games, Charles also now has five swiped bags this season.

WHAT ARE THEY SELLING?!: After singling late in Thursday's game, the Fireflies catcher is riding a four-game hitting streak, his second-longest stretch of the season. Not only has Salon been riding a hot stretch at the plate recently, but Salon has been great behind the plate this year. Columbia is 15-6 in games he catches this season.

