Offensive Explosion

In game three of the series between the Carolina Mudcats and the Down East Wood Ducks, Joseph Montalvo started on the mound for the Woodies going three up three down in the first.

Alexander Vallecillo started on the mound for the Mudcats throwing only 5 pitches in the first, getting two first pitch outs. The Mudcats left the bases loaded after reaching via a walk and two singles with Montalvo recording three consecutive outs to end the top of the second. Vallecillo continues to deal, throwing for his first two strikeouts of the night, facing only three Woodies batters in the bottom half. Montalvo added two strikeouts in the third to take his tally up to five on the night. Blackmon singled to start off the bottom half, stealing second and third, where he was left on the bases as the game continued at 0-0.

In the fourth, Areinamo doubled with two outs for the Mudcats, where he was left on base and Montalvo picked up two more strikeouts. The Woodies took the lead with three runs in the fourth as two walks, two wild pitches, and two hits. Moller scored on a wild pitch and Cheney hit a triple to score Figuereo and Gutierrez, Woodies up 3-0. Cam Cauley flashed the leather, getting all three outs in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler Wehrle replaced Vallecillo on the mound for the Mudcats in the bottom of the fifth, as Cauley reached on a three-base error by the centerfielder and scored on a Cueva RBI single to extend the to 4-0. Mota entered from the Duck Blind for the Woodies to start the sixth, ending Montalvo's night at 5.0 innings, 4 hits and 7 strikeouts. Mota recorded three outs against four batters, letting one on via a walk. In the bottom of the sixth, Aponte led off with a line drive double, advancing to third on a attempted double steal with Gutierrez being thrown out after reaching on a walk. Cheney had his second double on the night to score Aponte, Woodies up 5-0.

Out of the Duck Blind came Damian Mendoza to start the seventh for a one, two, three inning.

Cauley double to lead off the bottom half, swapping places with Cueva as Cauley was thrown out at the plate. Figuereo doubled to score Cueva and Aponte doubled to score Figuereo, Woodies up 7-0. The Mudcats threatened with two runners on in the eighth after two hits as Mendoza closed the door. A five-hit inning for the Woodies plated four runs, Woodies up 11-0.

Adrian Rodriguez closed the game against 4 Mudcats batters, ending the game in a 11-0 Woodies win. The Woodies had 15 hits on the night

The Wood Ducks (42-25) and Carolina Mudcats (34-35) play game four tomorrow, July 1st, with the Woodies leading the series 3-0, as the first pitch is set for 5pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Pepsi Saturday for $2 off a ticket when you bring a Pepsi to the gate and the City Edition giveaway jersey presented by Pepsi.

