Sibrian Homers as Mudcats Snap Losing Streak

July 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - Jose Sibrian hit a solo home run in the second, Will Childers earned his first career victory and relievers Quinton Low and Miguel Guerrero combined to allow just three hits in a 3-2 Carolina Mudcats victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday evening at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C. The victory snapped a five game losing streak for the Mudcats.

Sibrian's homer gave the Mudcats (2-5, 35-35) an early 1-0 lead as it opened the scoring and broke a scoreless tie in the second. The home run was his fourth of the season and came on the first pitch of his at bat against Wood Ducks (5-2, 42-26) starter Brock Porter.

Porter allowed just the one run and gave up just two hits over four innings in his start for Down East. He also totaled five strikeouts and one walk. Reliever Matt Brosky (L, 1-2) followed and allowed a run and one hit over two innings while taking the loss.

Childers (W, 1-1), like Porter, also allowed just one run on two hits in his start for the Mudcats. Childers worked through the fifth and earned the victory while striking out four and walking one. His lone run allowed came in the fourth after he gave up a RBI single to Angel Aponte.

Carolina broke the 1-1 tie in the sixth after Luis Lara singled, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a RBI groundout from Luke Adams. The Mudcats then took a 3-1 lead in the seventh when Jadher Areinamo brought in Jheremy Vargas with a single off reliever Jackson Leath.

With the Mudcats up 2-1 in the sixth, the Carolina relievers went on to take over and finish out the streak snapping victory. Low took over in relief in the sixth and worked three innings with one run while holding the Carolina lead. Low gave up a RBI double to Cam Cauley, but escaped with the lead before handing things over to Guerrero (S, 1) in the ninth. Guerrero worked a three-up and three-down ninth to earn his first save of the season.

The victory brought Carolina's overall record back to an even .500 at 35-35 for the season. It also snapped a five-game skid and cut Carolina's series deficit in Kinston to 3-1.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: Sibrian (4, 2nd inning off Porter, 0 on, 1 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Carolina: Lara (15, 2nd base off Brosky/Moller).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Sibrian, C (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Areinamo, SS (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Adams, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Figuereo, 3B (Down East): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Cauley, SS (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Aponte, LF (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Childers (W, 1-1) (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Low (H, 2) (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Guerrero (S, 1) (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Porter (Down East): 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

Leath (Down East): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Sparks (Down East): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 1, Wood Ducks 0) -- Luke Adams flies out to Tommy Specht. Jose Sibrian hits a home run to left-center field on a 0-0 pitch. Kay-Lan Nicasia strikes out swinging. Jesus Parra lines out to Cameron Cauley.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Wood Ducks 4th (Mudcats 1, Wood Ducks 1) -- Ian Moller strikes out swinging. Gleider Figuereo doubles to right field. Wild pitch by Will Childers, Gleider Figuereo to 3rd. Angel Aponte singles through the hole at shortstop, Gleider Figuereo scores. Tommy Specht pops out to Luke Adams in foul territory. Angel Aponte caught stealing 2nd base, Jose Sibrian to Jadher Areinamo.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 2, Wood Ducks 1) -- Jadher Areinamo grounds out, Cameron Cauley to Griffin Cheney. Luis Lara singles to deep shortstop. Luis Lara steals 2nd base. Hedbert Perez walks, Luis Lara to 3rd;wild pitch by Matt Brosky. Luke Adams grounds out, Gleider Figuereo to Griffin Cheney, Luis Lara scores; Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Jose Sibrian reaches on throwing error by Cameron Cauley, Hedbert Perez to 3rd. Kay-Lan Nicasia flies out to Tommy Specht.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 3, Wood Ducks 1) -- Pitcher Change: Jackson Leath replaces Matt Brosky. Jesus Parra grounds out, Cameron Cauley to Griffin Cheney. Jheremy Vargas walks. Alexander Perez strikes out swinging. Throwing error by Jackson Leath on the pickoff attempt. Jadher Areinamo singles to right field, Jheremy Vargas scores. Luis Lara grounds out, Cameron Cauley to Griffin Cheney.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Wood Ducks 8th (Mudcats 3, Wood Ducks 2) -- Konner Piotto walks. Griffin Cheney flies out to Hedbert Perez. JoJo Blackmon strikes out swinging. Cameron Cauley doubles to left-center field, Konner Piotto scores; Cameron Cauley to 3rd. Danyer Cueva strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.