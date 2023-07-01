Hull Throws Six Shutout Innings, Pelicans Defeat RiverDogs 6-3

In the second night of Red, White, and Blue Weekend at Pelicans Ballpark, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans grabbed their third game of the week with a 6-3 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday night. With the win, the Pelicans continue their undefeated streak of seven straight home victories on Saturdays. Their record now stands at 43-29 and 4-3 in the second half, while the RiverDogs dropped to 30-43 and 3-4 in the second half.

For the fourth time this season, a Pelicans pitcher lasted six innings as Nick Hull (4-2) grabbed the win with six shutout innings and seven strikeouts for his second quality start of the year. Johzan Oquendo picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.

The Birds continued their hot hitting with a nine-hit performance as Jefferson Rojas (1-4, 3 RBI, BB) drove home three and scored two more in the win. Juan Mora (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI) also brought home a pair of runs.

RiverDogs' starter Marcus Johnson (1-4) took the loss with all six runs allowed with four being earned across his 5 2/3 innings off eight hits and a walk. The bullpen kept the Birds where they were at in the final 2 1/3 innings.

Chandler Simpson (2-4, RBI) pushed his hitting streak to 10 with a pair of hits including an RBI single. Julio Meza (1-3, 2B, RBI) brought home one with a double as the RiverDogs were held to five hits.

The Pelicans set the tone early with a pair of runs in the first inning. Following a diving catch in center field in the top half, Ismael Mena led the inning off with a triple. He would later score on Rojas' groundout back to Johnson on the mound. After catching Mena leaving for home, Johnson's throw to third sailed high which allowed Mena to cross home. Later in the inning, Mora hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Rojas from third for a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach kept the pressure on in the fifth with three runs coming in. With the bases loaded, Rojas lined the first pitch to center field to bring home two. Mora later pulled a single to left to score Rojas as he avoided the tag on a close play at home to extend the Birds' lead to 5-0.

Another insurance run came home in the Pelicans' half of the sixth. Rojas drew a bases-loaded walk to score another run and push the lead to six.

Charleston built a rally with all three of their runs scoring in the top of the eighth. With runners on the corners, Meza hit a double to left to score one and put runners on second and third. Simpson followed with a line-drive to right for an RBI single as Oneill Manzueta scored from third. With runners on the corners, pitcher Scarlyn Lebron threw a wild pitch low to plate Meza and cut the Pelicans' lead to 6-3.

Oquendo walked one but left the top of the ninth unharmed to secure the victory.

Red, White, and Blue Weekend continues on Sunday night as the Pelicans meet the RiverDogs at 7:05 p.m.

