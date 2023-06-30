Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.30 vs Augusta

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Southpaw Frank Mozzicato (2-4, 2.30 ERA) takes the slab and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Murphy (2-2, 4.65 ERA).

Tonight, the Fireflies are giving away a shirt that you, the fans, voted on! The first 1,000 fans through the gates at 6 pm will receive the t-shirt, courtesy of Velocity Clinical Research. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

CHARLES CLEARS BASES LATE IN 4-3 WIN: The Fireflies used another seventh inning rally, as Austin Charles cleared the bases with a double Thursday night to help the Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 at Segra Park.The Fireflies used some two out magic to get ahead in the seventh inning. Brennon McNair singled with two outs to start the party. Then Levi Usher got hit by a pitch to put the tying run on. Jean Ramirez worked a walk to send up Austin Charles. Columbia's third baseman pummeled a ball off the left field wall to clear the bases and give Columbia their first lead of the series, 4-3. Ben Kudrna earned his second quality start of the season, spinning 6.2 innings and punching out a career-high 10 hitters. The righty allowed two runs in the first, but after the second, he set down 14-consecutive hitters en route to not allowing a run in his last five frames.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS: After Ben Kudrna worked a career-high 6.2 innings Thursday, allowing three runs and punching out a career-high 10 batters, all three of the high school draftees from the Royals 2021 draft, Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and Kudrna now have a pair of quality starts this season. The three anchors to the Fireflies rotation are in the middle of their turn, with Mozzicato set to pitch tonight and Panzini geared to go tomorrow.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS: Fireflies back-end of the bullpen reliever Cooper McKeehan continues to impress the league. Thursday he spun a scoreless ninth inning to earn his team-leading ninth save of the season to tie himself with Luis Barroso for the fifth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies history. The southpaw also paces the Carolina League with seven wins this year. The BYU product has a 0.98 ERA and is on his second-longest scoreless stretch of the season. McKeehan has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances (beginning June 4). In that time, he has worked 12.2 innings, allowing five hits and two walks while punching out nine hitters. His longest span without allowing an earned run came April 22-May 20 where he went 13.1 scoreless in 10 appearances.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last five outings, spanning 20.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.56 ERA across his first 10 outings and he has punched out 39 hitters in 34.2 innings.

CLEARING THE BASES WITH CHARLES: Last night, Austin Charles had his second three RBI game with the Columbia Fireflies. The infielder has nine RBI in his first 15 games in Columbia and has six doubles, including the one he hit last night that led to Columbia's win. After having stolen bases in back-to-back games, Charles also now has four swiped bags this season.

SALON'S SUCCESS: Dionmy Salon has hits in four consecutive games. The Fireflies are 15-6 in games he catches.

PINNACLE PITCHERS: The Fireflies arms have been hot this year. Despite a tough series vs Fayetteville, where the team's ERA increased by nearly a quarter of a point, the Fireflies have maintained Minor League Baseball's second-best team ERA this season with a mark of 3.18. The top place team is the Down East Wood Ducks, who have a 3.08 ERA this season.

