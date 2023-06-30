USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series Rosters Announced

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs continue preparations to host the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on July 11th and 12th. Team USA will play Japan in the final two games of the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series presented by Gildan. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on both nights. This week, both teams unveiled their rosters for the series.

This year's USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster features 10 players who participated in the 2023 College World Series, highlighted by Golden Spikes Award finalist Jac Caglianone (Florida), who helped the Gators reach the championship series. Other participants include Ben Abeldt (TCU), Beam, Michael Massey (Wake Forest), Brandon Neely (Florida), Montgomery, Malcolm and Christian Moore, Griff O'Ferrall (Virginia), and Jay Woolfolk (Virginia).

Twenty-four different schools are represented on the 2023 Collegiate National Team roster, with six boasting a pair of athletes: Florida, Kansas State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

The Collegiate National Team will be led in 2023 by Cal Poly's Larry Lee, who will make his USA Baseball managerial debut this summer and second appearance overall in the red, white, and blue. He was an assistant coach for the 2017 Collegiate National Team that went 15-5 with friendship series victories over Chinese Taipei, Cuba, and Japan. Lee is the winningest head coach in Big West Conference history and, following the 2023 season, has amassed 635 wins with Cal Poly and 1,095 overall for his career.

Single game tickets will cost $12 regardless of section. The RiverDogs are also offering a special "Red, White and Blue" ticket package. With a purchase of this package, fans will receive a ticket to each of the USA Collegiate National Team contest and a ticket for the RiverDogs July 4 game against the Columbia Fireflies. Packages range from $29-$40. These packages are available until July 3 at this link.

This will be the Collegiate National Team's first time playing in Charleston. The two contests will conclude a 14-game slate for the team, as Team USA will also play its annual Stars vs. Stripes series and host the 20th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series at various venues across North Carolina.

Team USA leads the series with Japan 24-19 (Overall: 133-107-2), including a 21-1 (Overall: 87-33-2) series record in the United States.

Tickets for all RiverDogs home games remain available. Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

