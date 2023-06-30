Hillcats Register 13-0 Shutout

For the second time this series, the Lynchburg Hillcats shut out the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday night by a score of 13-0.

Austin Peterson pitched his best outing as a professional, finishing the night with eight innings of two-hit baseball. His start came five years to the date of the last Hillcat to throw eight innings, when Sam Hentges went eight in a win against the Frederick Keys.

The Hillcats offense got things going in the bottom of the first inning when Zac Fascia picked up his team-high tying fourth triple of the season to drive home Jose Devers. In the third inning, Devers would pick up an RBI of his own with a double to plate Angel Zarate.

It was Zarate who tacked on another run in the fourth inning with a double of his own to drive home Tyresse Turner. One batter later, Juan Benjamin would plate Zarate to extend the Hillcats lead to four.

Then in the fifth, Lynchburg would tack on two more. Pres Cavenaugh picked up his second triple of the season to drive home Wuilfredo Antunez. Bubba Filia would plate him with a sacrifice fly to center.

The floodgates would burst open in the eighth inning as the Hillcats sent 12 men to the plate, scoring seven runs in the process. Angel Zarate would open the scoring after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Benjamin would plate two as he doubled down the left field line, making it a 9-0 ballgame.

A wild pitch would allow Zarate to score from third before Zac Fascia would plate Benjamin to extend the lead even further. The Hillcats would not be done as Fascia would score on a wild pitch later in the inning. Filia would tack on one more run for good measure with his second sacrifice fly of the game to drive home Antunez.

The Shorebirds were only able to pick up three hits in the contest, as Peterson and Reny Artiles combined for the shutout. In the three games of the series so far, a shutout has been recorded by one of the teams.

Lynchburg and Delmarva will square off for game four of the series on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

