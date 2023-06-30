Down East Pitching Lights out in 5-1 Victory

In game two of the series between the Carolina Mudcats and the Down East Wood Ducks, Aidan Curry started on the mound for the Woodies, cruising through the first three innings, not allowing one runner on base. The Woodies in the first three innings were also quiet, only recording on hit by Cueva against the Mudcats starter, Rudy.

Curry gave up his first hit to the Mudcats in the fourth to Perez, facing four batters in the top half. The Woodies added some run support to Curry's efforts in the bottom half with three runs scoring on two outs. Figuereo reached on a single, swiped second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Cauley double. With Cauley on second, Moller hit a two-run blast to put the Woodies up 3-0. Curry went one, two, three in his final inning to end the night with 5.0 innings, 1 hit, and 6 strikeouts. Rudy also went one, two, three in the fifth.

Wynyard came out of the Duck Blind in the sixth to throwing 2.0 scoreless innings. Rudy threw his final inning in the sixth, going one, two, three, ending his night with 6.0 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, and 4 strikeouts. Rudy was replaced by Rivero in the seventh, with Rivero giving up a single before getting out of the inning with a double play. Nick Lockhart replaced Wynyard, racking up 2 strikeouts against three Mudcats batter in the eighth. The Woodies tacked on two runs in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to 5-0 as a double steal with runners on first and third scored one. The other run scored via a double by Cueva. Lockhart closed out the final inning letting up his only hit and run of the night as Parra scored from third on a groundout by Lara. The game ended in a 5-1 Woodies win as Curry got his fifth win on the year and Lockhart got his first save.

The Wood Ducks (41-25) and Carolina Mudcats (34-34) play game three tomorrow, June 30th, with the Woodies leading the series 2-0, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Mother Earth Friday for $4 Mother Earth drafts and a first half champions poster giveaway.

