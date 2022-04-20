Columbia Fireflies April 20 Game Notes vs Down East

The Fireflies continue their series with the Down East Wood Ducks tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Southpaw Noah Cameron (0-0, 5.14 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Down East counters with RHP Bradford Webb (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tonight is the first Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park in 2022. You can bring your leashed dog out to the ballpark with you, and they can get a free berm seat to accompany you at the game! If that weren't enough, White Claw Wednesday is back. All 16 oz cans of White Claw are just $5 at the concession stands all night long. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES GIVE UP EARLY LEAD IN 6-4 LOSS: The Fireflies couldn't deal a knockout blow early in Tuesday's game at Segra Park, and allowed the Down East Wood Ducks to score five unanswered runs on the way to a 6-4 loss in the series opener. Ben Hernandez started the game strong, allowing a single run through the first three frames. Then he allowed three straight to reach in the third and was lifted, ceding three runs in 3.2 innings of work. Heribert Garcia (L, 1-1) came in to stop the scoring in the fourth and offered 3.1 innings of relief while only allowing a pair of hits. One of those hits happened to be a solo homer from Marcus Smith that made it a 5-4 ballgame in the top of the seventh. Abimelec Ortiz reached on a fielding error from Edgar Martinez in the eighth to score Alejandro Osuna for Down East and draw the visiting team's lead to 6-4. Down East gifted the Fireflies their first two runs of the game. The starter, Gavin Collyer, only recorded a pair of outs before leaving the game. He walked four batters and allowed Yaswel De Los Santos and Edgar Martinez to score and give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead without recording a hit.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Fireflies right-handed reliever Isaiah Henry closed out yesterday's game with a hitless ninth inning. Henry was drafted by the Royals in 2017 and played in the outfield from 2017-2019. He spent the pandemic transitioning to the mound and last year, pitched five scoreless innings in the Arizona Complex League. Last night, he hit as high as 95 on the radar gun at Segra Park while keeping Down East off the scoreboard in his first appearance out of the Arizona Complex.

TEAM CLANK: Last night, the Fireflies tied a season-high with three errors. In their first 10 games, Columbia has committed 18 errors, which is the second-most in the Carolina League (Myrtle Beach - 19).

KC SLAMMER DOWNS DOGS: We got to see our first taste of catching prospect Carter Jensen in last week's series against the Charleston RiverDogs, and he did not disappoint. Jensen, who got hits in each of his five games of the season, was able to find the long ball three times in Charleston, including in Sunday's game. He leads the team with those three homers and is tied with Fayetteville's Logan Cerny and Fredericksburg's Sammy Infante for the most long balls in the Carolina League.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, pitched a season-high five innings for a Columbia starting pitcher. In addition to that, Cerantola became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch double-digit strikeouts since Dedniel Nunez did so April 8, 2019.

NOAH KNOWS: After struggling in his first professional ining, where Noah Cameron allowed two runs on Opening Day vs the Augusta GreenJackets, the Fireflies southpaw has locked things down. Cameron has allowed only a pair of runs in his six innings of work since then, dropping his ERA from 18.00 to 5.14 in the process. If that weren't enough, he's tallied 11 strikeouts in that time (16.5/nine innings).

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first three appearances, all of which have lasted one inning.

