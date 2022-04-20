Perez Hits Go-Ahead Blast in 2-1 Carolina Victory

ZEBULON - Hedbert Perez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth, Arbert Cipion had a game-tying triple in the fifth, Karlos Morales earned the win and Michele Vassalotti turned in his second save as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-1 with 5,652 on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (7-4) trailed 1-0 through the fourth before Micah Bello walked and scored on Cipion's game-tying triple in the fifth. Bello's run tied the game at 1-1 and was the only run allowed by Lynchburg (3-8) starter Rodney Boone.

Perez then broke the 1-1 tie with his solo home run off Elvis Jerez to start the sixth to give the Mudcats a 2-1 lead. The home run was his second of the season, his first at Five County Stadium this year, and his second in his last three games.

Jerez (1-1) allowed the Perez home run in the sixth and took the loss. Boone also allowed just one run in his start, but struck out nine and walked one over five full innings.

Ryne Moore started and held the Hillcats to just one unearned run over five full innings. Moore also walked four, struck out five and scattered two hits in Wednesday's daytime start. Morales (1-0) followed and worked through two scoreless with a walk and four strikeouts. Christian Tripp followed with a scoreless eighth and Vassalotti struck out two in the ninth while earning his second save.

The victory was Carolina's third straight overall and fifth straight at home.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: Perez (2, 6th inning off Villalobos, 0 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Perez, CF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Quero, C (Carolina): 2-for-4, 0 R, 1 2B

Bello, DH (Carolina): 1-for-2, 1 R

Cipion, LF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Frias, 3B (Lynchburg): 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Tolentino, SS (Lynchburg): 2-for-3

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Moore (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO

Morales (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Tripp (H, 3) (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Vassalotti (S, 2) (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Boone (Lynchburg): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO

Villalobos (L, 1-1) (Lynchburg): 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Jerez (Lynchburg): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Hillcats 3rd (Hillcats 1, Mudcats 0) -- Joe Donovan hit by pitch. Luis Durango pops out to Eduardo Garcia. Throwing error by Ryne Moore on the pickoff attempt. Isaiah Greene strikes out swinging. Dayan Frias singles through the hole at shortstop, Joe Donovan scores. Dayan Frias advances to 2nd on a balk. Dayan Frias steals 3rd base. Milan Tolentino walks. Milan Tolentino steals 2nd base. Jorge Burgos grounds out, Ryne Moore to Jesus Chirinos.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Hillcats 1, Mudcats 1) -- Jheremy Vargas grounds out, Dayan Frias to Will Bartlett. Micah Bello walks. Arbert Cipion triples to right field, Micah Bello scores. Zack Raabe strikes out swinging. Eduardo Garcia strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 2, Hillcats 1) -- Pitcher Change: Hugo Villalobos replaces Rodney Boone. Hedbert Perez hits a home run to right field on a 1-0 pitch. Jeferson Quero singles to right-center field. Hendry Mendez grounds into a force out, Jake Fox to Milan Tolentino, Jeferson Quero out at 2nd. Jesus Chirinos struck out looking. Jheremy Vargas flies out to Luis Durango.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

