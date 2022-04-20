Pelicans Bats Explode in 17-3 Win against Shorebirds

April 20, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Any sign of offensive struggle was halted on Wednesday night as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored their most runs in eight years with a 17-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds in Maryland. The win pushed the Pelicans back over .500 at 6-5, while the Shorebirds fell to 5-6. The last time Myrtle Beach scored that many runs was April 23, 2014, against the Frederick Keys in Maryland in a 21-6 victory.

The Pelicans lineup smashed 15 hits with seven of them being extra. Yeison Santana (4-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R) became the first player for Myrtle Beach to record four hits in one game this season. Kevin Alcantara (1-6, 4 RBI, R) led the Birds with four runs batted in. Pete Crow-Armstrong (2-3, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB) and Miguel Fabrizio (1-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) each picked up three runs batted in with all their hits being extra. James Triantos (3-4, 2B, 3 R, BB) posted the first three-hit game of his career with a team-lead-tying three runs scored.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez (1-0) earned his first win of the season with seven strikeouts through his four innings of relief, giving up two earned runs off three hits. Tyler Schlaffer started his third game of the season and gave up one earned run off one hit in his four innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Delmarva received a multi-home run game from Darell Hernaiz (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI) for all three of their runs. The lineup was held to just five hits and struck out 13 times and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Shorebirds showed five pitchers in the contest with starter Shane Davis (0-1) taking the loss with five runs, three earned over his 3 1/3 innings. The Delmarva bullpen allowed 12 runs, eight earned off 10 hits in the final 5 2/3 innings.

For the first time this season, the Pelicans started a game with a lead as two runs came home in the visitor's half of the second. Peter Matt led off the inning with a walk and after Ethan Hearn flew out, Matt moved to second on a groundout by Fabrizio. Santana had his first of four hits on a double to center field to bring in Matt and put the Pelicans on the board first. Triantos followed with an infield single to short to put runners on the corners. With Liam Spence batting, Triantos took off for second and stole as the throw from catcher Brayan Hernandez went into center field allowing Santana to score from third for a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach added one more in the top of the third as Crow-Armstrong lined a triple to center field to lead off the inning. Jacob Wetzel followed with a dribbler to first and avoided the tag from Josue Cruz to reach base. Crow-Armstrong was caught in a rundown in between home and third following the play and slid back to third base safely as Wetzel advanced to second. Alcantara knocked in his first RBI with a groundout to second to score Crow-Armstrong and advance the Myrtle Beach lead to 3-0.

The route began with three more runs for the Pelicans in the top of the fourth. Fabrizio led off with a walk and Santana beat out an infield single to put two runners on. Thomas Girard replaced Davis out of the bullpen after Triantos went down on a strikeout for the first out. Spence was the first batter to face Girard and grounded to Hernaiz at short as Fabrizio scored. Hernaiz's throw to second to get Santana went wild on a throwing error to put runners on first and second. Crow-Armstrong then worked a walk to load the bases. After Wetzel struck out for the second out of the inning, Alcantara cashed in with a bloop single to center to plate two more runs and give Myrtle Beach a 6-0 lead.

Hernaiz hit his first of two home runs in the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot to left-center field with two outs.

The big inning came in the top of the sixth as the Pelicans unloaded for 10 runs off six hits. It started with back-to-back doubles by Triantos and Spence to occupy second and third base. Crow-Armstrong was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Wetzel walked on a 3-2 count for the first run of the inning. Alcantara reached on another throwing error by Hernaiz at short to first as Spence scored and the bases remained loaded. The train continued with Matt tapping an infield single to the right side of pitcher Eduard Monroy as Crow-Armstrong scored to make it 9-1 Myrtle Beach. After Hearn popped up on an infield fly for the first out, Fabrizio crushed a double the opposite way to left-center to clear the bases and put the Pelicans up 12-1. After Santana singled for his third hit of the game, Monroy was relieved for Hector Lopez. The lengthy inning continued as Triantos walked to load the bases back up. Spence followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to score Fabrizio and move Santana to third. On a 1-1 pitch and runners on the corners, Crow-Armstrong lifted a three-run home run over the right-field wall to cap off the 10-run inning and extend the Pelican lead to 16-1. It was the second home run for Crow-Armstrong in as many days, and his first one that went over the fence.

Delmarva answered the devastating frame with two runs in their half of the sixth courtesy of a two-run homer by Hernaiz to left-center for his second of the game.

Myrtle Beach finished it off with one more run in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded once again, Wetzel brought home Triantos on a groundout to first to make it 17-3.

The Pelicans will carry their offensive momentum into Thursday night for game three of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with both teams splitting the first two games.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.