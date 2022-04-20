Calderon and Jaquez Strikeout 17 in Woodpeckers First Road Win

North Augusta, SC - Carlos Calderon opened the night with five strong innings, Ernesto Jaquez took care of the rest, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-8) rode their best pitching performance of the season to a 3-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets (5-6) at SRP Park Wednesday night. The duo held the GreenJackets' bats to just one run on two hits, both the fewest allowed in a single game this season.

Calderon (W, 1-0) got off to a bit of a rough start in the first inning. A pair of walks set the table for Augusta's Stephen Paolini, who gave the GreenJackets the early lead with an RBI single. But the Woodpeckers wasted no time getting that run back in the top of the second inning against Royber Salinas (L, 0-1). With runners at the corners and nobody out, Victor Mascai grounded into a double play which allowed Joey Loperfido to score and make it 1-1.

Calderon was lights out the remainder of the way, retiring the final thirteen batters he faced and closing his night by striking out the side in order in the fifth inning. The right-hander finished the game with seven total punch outs while allowing just one hit and two walks.

The Woodpeckers bats rallied around Calderon's dominant start in the sixth inning. Cody Orr, who had a pair of runs batted in Tuesday night, lined a base hit to left to bring home Miguel Palma and give Fayetteville the 2-1 edge. Two batters later, Freddy Guilamo put one in play with the bases loaded and beat out a potential inning-ending double play while Loperfido crossed home for a 3-1 lead

Jaquez (SV, 1) entered in the sixth and allowed Augusta to load the bases on a pair of walks and a single before escaping with a strikeout of Antonio Barranca to end the inning. The GreenJackets wouldn't have a base-runner for the rest of the night, going down in order in the seventh, eighth, and ninth as Jaquez retired ten in a row and struck out the side in the ninth to close his ten-strikeout performance. Altogether, Calderon and Jaquez combined to strikeout 17 Augusta hitters.

Fayetteville looks to take the series lead Thursday night at SRP Park with RHP Alex Santos (0-1, 10.80) taking the mound for the Woodpeckers. On the other side, the GreenJackets plan to start AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 6.89).

