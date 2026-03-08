Colorado Rapids STRIKE for FOUR GOALS vs. Galaxy
Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2026
- FC Dallas Falls, 1-0, at LAFC - FC Dallas
- SKC Falls, 1-0, to Supporters' Shield Leaders San Diego - Sporting Kansas City
- Ten-Man Galaxy Falls to Rapids for First Loss of the Season - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Defeats Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in Its First Road Match of the 2026 MLS Regular Season - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Road Win Saturday Evning in St. Louis - Seattle Sounders FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls in Close Match to Seattle Sounders FC at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Timbers Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Start to 2026 with 1-0 Home Win over FC Dallas - Los Angeles FC
- 'caps Unbeaten Through First Five Matches Across All Competitions - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Navarro Brace Leads Rapids to Dominant 4-1 Rout of LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against LA Galaxy
- Rapids Eye Consecutive Home Wins in Matchup against LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids Soccer Celebration to Transform Skyline Park into the Premier Summer Destination
- Lucas Herrington Earns First Team of the Matchday Honor After Opening his League and Club Account