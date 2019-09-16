Cloyd Near Perfect in Series-Finale Win

High Point, North Carolina - The Somerset Patriots (25-39, 67-67) rode a near-perfect pitching performance to their third-straight win in a 3-1 final over High Point Rockers (31-33, 72-62) Monday night at BB&T Point.

The Patriots struck first in the top of the fourth inning. Olmo Rosario led off with a base hit to begin the frame. With Jimmy Paredes at the plate, Rosario stole second base, with the throw from High Point catcher Matt Jones hitting him in the leg. The ball trickled into shallow left field, which allowed Rosario to race home from second base for the first run of the night.

Meanwhile, the Patriots got a gem of a start out of right-hander Tyler Cloyd. The second-year Patriot held a perfect game through the first six innings. It was broken up by a lead off single from Jared Mitchell in the bottom of the seventh and followed immediately by a Stephen Cardullo base hit to put runners at first and third with no outs. But Cloyd still navigated through the inning after he struck out Hector Gomez and forced Quincy Latimore into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Cloyd (W, 1-3) finished after seven scoreless innings in which he yielded just two hits, no walks and struck out six batters.

Somerset later doubled its lead in the top of the eighth inning on a two-out RBI single from Jimmy Paredes and added a third run on a Yovan Gonzalez sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The Rockers got their lone run in the bottom of the ninth on a Gomez RBI groundout, but would get no closer.

High Point starter Joe Van Meter (L, 9-6) allowed only one unearned run over six innings to take the loss. Mike Antonini (S, 28) yielded a run in the ninth to earn the save.

Somerset's road trip continues Tuesday night in Texas with the first of a three-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET (8:05 pm CT).

