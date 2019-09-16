Skeeters to Honor Special Olympian Tank Schottle and Host Game of Drones During Upcoming Homestand

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters open their final regular-season homestand of the 2019 season on Tuesday with a six-game homestand. The Skeeters will host the Somerset Patriots from Sept. 17-19 and will then host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs from Sept. 20-22.

Here's what's in store for the Skeeters' upcoming homestand at Constellation Field:

Friday, Sept. 20 (7:05 p.m.), Tank Schottle Bobblehead Night, Friday Fireworks

The Skeeters will be honoring their Bat Boy and Special Olympian Derek "Tank" Schottle with his own commemorative bobblehead to open the weekend. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive Tank Schottle bobbleheads (picture attached) for Friday's game. The bobbleheads are sponsored by Halliburton Charitable Foundation. The Skeeters will also be re-branding to the "Cementers" for the night as they will don special-edition uniforms in honor of a former Halliburton baseball club. Following the conclusion of the game, the Skeeters and Constellation Field will be hosting their Friday Fireworks display.

Sunday, Sept. 22 (2:05 p.m.), Game of Drones, Fan Appreciation Day

The Skeeters are set to become the first professional sports franchise to broadcast an entire game using strictly drone footage as part of the Game of Drones, sponsored by Sacred Leaf and Impressive Management. The drone footage will be captured using three separate drones throughout Constellation Field and will be piloted by iSky Drone Professional Services. The game will be broadcasted live on the Skeeters official YouTube channel. As part of Fan Appreciation Day, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Skeeters Team Poster Giveaway, courtesy of Fluor. There will also be numerous Skeeters promotional items available for fans to pick up throughout the game.

Thursday, Sept. 19 (7:05 p.m.), Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday

The Skeeters will be hosting their second and final Bark in the Park of the 2019 season. Fans can bring their dogs into Constellation Field with the price of admission while enjoying $2 beers and sodas as part of Thirsty Thursday, sponsored by Sierra Nevada. All dogs must be on leashes and fans with dogs must fill out a waiver upon entering the ballpark (waivers will be available at the front gates).

Kovu The Bat Dog

Kovu the Bat Dog will be in attendance for Bark in the Park on Thursday as well as the Friday and Saturday games (Sept. 20-21), courtesy of Sit Means Sit. First pitch on Thursday and Friday is at 7:05 p.m. and first pitch on Saturday is at 6:05 p.m. Kovu will serve as the Bat Dog for the first few innings of the game and will then return to Sit Means Sit's table on the Constellation Field field-level concourse for pictures and meet-and-greet opportunities.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18 (7:05 p.m.):

Dollar Dog Wednesday and White Claw Wednesday (discounted White Claw Hard Seltzers).

SUNDAY, Sept. 22 (2:05 p.m.):

Sunday Funday, featuring pregame catch on the field and autographs with Skeeters players and coaches, along with post-game "Kids Run the Bases," sponsored by Dr. Larry Caldwell, DDS.

The Skeeters have clinched a 2019 postseason berth have chosen "Come and Take It" as their postseason theme, in honor of the Battle of Gonzales. Playoff tickets are on sale and people can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs to purchase tickets or for more information on playoff promotions and ticket packages

