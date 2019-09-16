Blue Crabs Set Two Atlantic League Records in Win

September 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - Strikeouts were the story of tonight's contest. Dusten Knight struck out 17 batters this evening, by far and away the most by an Atlantic Leaguer this season. Additionally, Knight's shutout was the 14th complete game by a Blue Crab this season, which sets a new Atlantic League record for complete games by a team in a season. Dusten dominated in a 3-0 win over the Barnstormers.

Every single Stormer struck out at least once on Monday night, the second time that he has done that to an opponent this season. Knight allowed just two hits, the only marks on his record in an otherwise perfect game.

The right-hander struck out the side in three different innings in the longest outing of his professional career. Tonight's strikeout tally also sets a franchise record for Barnstormers batsmen, breaking a record of 15 strikeouts set by the Newark Bears in 2008.

Additionally, the Crabs pitching staff picked up their 14th complete game of the season, breaking a former record of 13 by the now defunct Lehigh Valley Black Diamonds in 2000. Daryl Thompson and Kyle Simon lead the way with four each on the 2019 campaign.

The Crabs picked up a record breaking victory tonight by a score of 3-0 at the hands of the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17th for game two of a three game set with the Lancaster Barnstormers, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.