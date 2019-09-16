Revs Drop Rubber Match in Lancaster in Final Road Game of Regular Season

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution jumped to an early lead but the offense stalled in a 5-3 loss to the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,562 fans at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The Revs' first place lead in the Freedom Division is now 3.0 games heading into a seven-game homestand to close the regular season that begins on Monday night, while the magic number to clinch the division title remains at four.

The Revs wasted no time getting on the board against Lancaster starter Nate Reed. After the southpaw retired the first two York batters faced, Telvin Nash crushed a solo home run to right-center field to give his team the early 1-0 lead on his club record and league-leading 39th of the season.

Dan Minor took the mound for York and worked around a base hit to work a scoreless first inning.

The York offense stayed persistent in the top of the second, tacking on a pair of runs. Carlos Franco and Ryan Dent slapped one-out singles to set the table. After Reed battled back to strike out Zach Sullivan, James Skelton drilled an RBI double to deep left field to score both runners and push the score to 3-0.

After a scoreless top of the third, Lancaster scored its first run against Minor in the bottom of the frame. K.C Hobson led off the inning with a single and came around to score on an RBI double to deep left from Melvin Mercedes to cut the lead to 3-1.

Minor rebounded with a scoreless fourth inning, but ran into trouble in the fifth. Darian Sandford led off the inning with a single to center. Hobson followed with a game-tying two-run home run to right field making the score 3-3 after five innings of play.

Reed finished strong, allowing no further runs in his six innings of work.

York mounted a huge threat to go back on top in the seventh as Ryan Dent led off with a double down the left field line, Sullivan was hit by a pitch, and Skelton walked to load the bases with no outs. Righty Pedro Echemendia entered and retired Justin Trapp on a liner to short with the infield in as Michael Martinez made a terrific lunging grab, then escaped on a foul out and a strike out to keep the game tied.

Lancaster took their first lead of the game with two outs in their half of the frame as Mercedes launched a two-run home run down the left field line off reliever Rob Carson (5-1) to give the Barnstormers a 5-3 lead.

The Revs loaded the bases on a pair of walks with two outs in the ninth, but Matt Marksberry, in for injured closer Scott Shuman, forced Nash to ground out to short to end the game.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: York finishes the road portion of its schedule 37-33, matching the 2012 club for the best road record in club history. York has its fourth winning season on the road in club history and first since 2014 (also 2011-12). The Revs drop to 9-7 against the Barnstormers and need to win one of the three meetings next weekend in York to take the season series and the Community Cup. Nash's 39 home runs are the most by an Atlantic League batter since 2005 as his total now stands alone as the fourth-most in a season in league history. Minor allowed three runs or fewer for the third consecutive start. Nash's league-leading 95 RBI are the most by an Atlantic League batter since York's Chad Tracy totaled a league-high 97 RBI in 2014. Revs righty Duke von Schamann (9-6, 3.53) faces Long Island Ducks righty Anderson DeLeon (1-1, 5.59) in Monday's opener at 6:30 p.m. It is a Hunger Free Monday presented by United Fiber & Data to benefit the York County Food Bank, and American Legion in Central PA 100 Year Birthday Celebration. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

