Revs Secure Alternate Parking Options for Friday's Game
September 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - It's another great weekend for York sports fans, with both the York Revolution and the William Penn High School Bearcats football team hosting home games. In preparation, the Revolution announced today it has again secured the assistance of the Susquehanna Commerce Center to accommodate parking needs of fans attending the team's 6:30 p.m. game against the rival Lancaster Barnstormers.
With Small Athletic Field parking in use by Bearcats supporters, Revs fans will be able to park at the Susquehanna Commerce Center for free after 5:30 p.m. this Friday.
In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of PeoplesBank Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit downtownyorkpa.com/parking.
