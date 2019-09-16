Skeeters Hand Bees Third Straight Loss With Late-Game Comeback

(New Britain, CT) - The Sugar Land Skeeters (34-29, 69-64) defeated the New Britain Bees (32-31, 67-66) 6-3 at New Britain Stadium on Sunday afternoon and have now taken three of the first four games of a five-game weekend wraparound series.

New Britain starting pitcher Cory Riordan registered a no-decision after allowing two runs (one earned run) on six hits across five innings pitched, walking one and striking out three. Sugar Land starting pitcher Chase De Jong also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering three runs on seven hits (one home run) in six and one-third innings pitched, walking one while striking out three and hitting a batter. Daniel Schlereth shut the door in the bottom of the ninth for his first save of the season.

Trailing 1-0 in the last of the second frame, New Britain got even versus De Jong after the right-hander retired the first five batters he faced with a two-out rally as Zach Collier doubled to right field and was driven home as the next man who came to the plate in Ozzie Martinez collected a run-scoring single. Down 2-1 in the home half of the fifth, the Bees tied the game for the second time on the day thanks to a leadoff solo home run to right centerfield off the bat of Logan Moore, the 14th round tripper of the campaign for the 2019 Liberty Division All-Star and his 11th big fly since the All-Star break. The boys from the Hardware City took a 3-2 advantage after the fans stretched in the seventh courtesy of an RBI base knock in the hole on the left side from Darren Ford with the infield in that allowed Moore to cross the plate after he began the rally with a leadoff double. Sugar Land tied the game one half-inning later by way of a two-out seeing-eye single from Javier Betancourt, and scored three more times in the top of the ninth against losing pitcher Grant Black (0-1) to give the game its final score of 6-3 with the runs coming across from a Denis Phipps RBI base hit, a passed ball charged to Moore, and a run-scoring groundout by Cody Stanley, making a winner out of reliever Josh Martin (3-0). Ford, Moore, Rando Moreno had two hits each in the loss.

The Bees conclude their series with the Sugar Land Skeeters at New Britain Stadium on Monday, September 16th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Dollar Monday in the Hardware City, as Field Box tickets and Martin Rosol Hot Dogs are JUST ONE DOLLAR EACH!

